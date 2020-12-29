Lufkin Police and Fire are investigating a house fire in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane that occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lufkin Fire Department received a call of a house fully engulfed in flames at 11:24 a.m., fire chief Jesse Moody said. The house is occupied by a family but only one person was injured in the fire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, he said.
Lufkin fire responded to the scene quickly and learned the fire started in the garage, Moody said.
