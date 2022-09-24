September is NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care) Awareness Month, and I want to take this opportunity to thank the many caregivers for our tiniest patients — the nurses, respiratory therapists, dietitians, pharmacists, neonatal nurse practitioners and so many more all led by our wonderful neonatologist, Dr. Linda Chase.
This is definitely a team effort, and our team works well together as they offer quality, compassionate care to these little ones.
Earlier this year, the NICU at Woodland Heights was designated as a Level 3 Neonatal Facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the only Level 3 facility within a 90-mile radius.
The designation requires 24-hour in-house coverage by specialized personnel, including board-certified neonatologists available at all times. Parents can trust their babies are getting Level 3 care in a family-centered atmosphere close to home — no traveling or extra expenses.
Caring for our NICU patients is a privilege we don’t take lightly. Our hospital provides Angelina County and the entire surrounding Deep East Texas area with expert care for newborns who need highly specialized treatment.
All of our local obstetricians are able to deliver babies at Woodland Heights, which gives parents the choice of where they want their baby delivered and where they want them to receive care.
The Woodland Heights NICU was established in 2013, and we are coming up on our ninth anniversary — nine years and nearly 1,200 NICU babies later!
That is an accomplishment we are proud of, and it is an honor these families have chosen Woodland Heights for their care. The NICU families become part of our WHMC family. We love seeing them back year after year at our reunions and are looking forward to this year’s reunion coming in November.
Again, to the many team members and the hundreds of NICU families — thank you.
