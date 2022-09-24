September is NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care) Awareness Month, and I want to take this opportunity to thank the many caregivers for our tiniest patients — the nurses, respiratory therapists, dietitians, pharmacists, neonatal nurse practitioners and so many more all led by our wonderful neonatologist, Dr. Linda Chase.

This is definitely a team effort, and our team works well together as they offer quality, compassionate care to these little ones.

Drew Emery is the CEO at Woodland Heights Medical Center. His email address is andrew.emery@woodlandheights.net.