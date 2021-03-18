Work at two Lufkin railroad crossings on Saturday and Monday will require the closure of the roadways at the busy intersections.
Union Pacific Railroad has scheduled work for Saturday and Monday on the railroad crossings at FM 324/FM 819 outside Loop 287 and Southwood Drive/Feagin Drive inside Loop 287. The crossings are located beneath Loop 287 in Lufkin and will not impact traffic on the loop.
Work will begin Saturday on the west side of Loop 287 and move inside the loop to the east side on Monday.
This area does experience heavy traffic during peak travel hours. Motorists are urged to choose alternate routes during scheduled work days.
For closures and conditions statewide, visit drivetexas.org. For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.