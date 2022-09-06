A collaboration with the Angelina Arts Alliance and the Museum of East Texas is bringing different forms of art to life for the community.
The arts alliance and museum are kicking off the second season of the Sights & Sounds Series with Juan Carlos and Jeana Ureña at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of East Texas.
Juan Carlos began writing, composing and performing music in Costa Rica during the 1980s and was an integral part of the Nueva Canción movement in Central America. He began working in a duo with Jeana Paul in 1994, who hails from Texas, Brazil and Costa Rica.
Together they create a unique fusion of intricate guitars, mandolin and piano; Caribbean, Brazilian and pop rhythms; poetic Spanish lyrics; and beautiful harmonies.
“Guests are encouraged to relax and enjoy the live music and look around the galleries on display,” said Aubrey Prunty, marketing and outreach coordinator for the Angelina Arts Alliance.
Prunty said this season opening performance is “a very special one.”
“Juan Carlos Ureña and his wife Jeana will perform their beautiful original music from Costa Rica followed by an artist talk by Sarah Fisher whose work is currently on renowned display in the main exhibit hall,” she said.
Fisher’s exhibit, called “You Won’t See It Coming,” runs at the museum through Oct. 15.
“I know each artist and band we have out will be incredible to share that space with such an insightful artist like Ms. Fisher,” Prunty said.
At the show, guests will have the opportunity to ask the artist a question, visit with neighbors and dance if there's room, said Prunty.
“Intimate performances like this make it more inclusive and possible for people to interact and engage with the talent and each other in a way larger scale performances don't allow,” she said.
She said these performances are an opportunity to experience and learn about culture and humanity through the arts.
“Performing arts bring life to our community,” she said. “Music that makes you move, introduces you to new people and new favorite songs is certainly something worth investing in. Live music brings people out and can rejuvenate and revive otherwise stagnant spaces.”
The shows are family-friendly, and the arts alliance encourages everyone to come.
“When we all have something to do together we bond, our community grows stronger and more vibrant,” Prunty said.
She said it is a “natural partnership” with the museum.
“Collaboration is key in developing the art and culture here in Lufkin,” Prunty said. “Our focus is to bring access and awareness to the arts, and that includes both performance and visual art exhibitions. We are so excited about this season.”
The event is free to the public and refreshments will be provided.
The Sights & Sounds Series includes three more performances.
The Marian Anderson Quartet performs at 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023. They are the first African American ensemble to win a classical music competition.
“This beautifully talented group of women are sure to stir your hearts with their perfect string harmonies and powerful story,” Prunty said.
Robin Speilberg is performing at 2 p.m. March 26, 2023.
“Robin Speilberg is someone I am particularly excited to hear from,” Prunty said. “This artist is not only a prolific pianist, she is also an incredibly talented instructor. Robin teaches masterclasses on overcoming performance anxiety and how music and mental health are related.”
Brave Combo is at 2 p.m. May 14, 2023.
Prunty said their music is “sure to get people up and dancing.”
