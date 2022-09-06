Sights & Sounds

The Angelina Arts Alliance and the Museum of East Texas are kicking off the second season of the Sights & Sounds Series with Juan Carlos and Jeana Ureña at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of East Texas.

 Contributed

A collaboration with the Angelina Arts Alliance and the Museum of East Texas is bringing different forms of art to life for the community.

