A 14-year-old girl is in “extremely critical” condition in a Houston-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident on Pershing Avenue late Friday night, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Gracie Massey and two other juveniles were walking west in the center turn lane in the 1100 block of Pershing, near the intersection of Schuller Street, around 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached them from behind, also traveling west. The juveniles told officers that because the vehicle was in the turn lane, they thought it was going to slow down and turn before reaching them, Pebsworth said.
When they realized the vehicle was not turning, they said, they ran to the other side of the street and yelled to Massey to run. The vehicle struck Massey before she could move out of the way, and the driver kept going and did not return to the scene, Pebsworth said.
Massey was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to Houston for additional treatment.
“Please keep Massey and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” Pebsworth said.
The juveniles described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored van or possibly an SUV. It will likely have significant front-end damage, Pebsworth said.
Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
