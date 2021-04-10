ROCKWALL — The Lufkin Daily News received 14 awards at the annual North and East Texas Press Association convention Saturday.
“I’m proud of our team and it’s good to see them recognized by their peers for the hard work they put in day in and day out,” editor Jeff Pownall said. “The last year was one of the more challenging ones I can recall in this industry, so having the effort and talent of our staff acknowledged means a lot.”
Competing in the Large Daily Division I classification against the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Longview News-Journal and Texarkana Gazette, the LDN won the following awards for work published in 2020:
- First place, Photographer of the Year: staff photographer Joel Andrews
- First place, community service: staff writer Jess Huff and former staff writer Grace Juarez
- First place, news writing: Huff
- First place, feature story: Juarez
- First place, sports coverage: sports editor Josh Havard
- First place, news photo: Andrews
- First place, advertising: advertising and composing staff
- First place, special section: editorial staff for the 2020 Progress section
- First place, page design: Pownall, news editor Stacy Faison and Havard
- Second place, sweepstakes: LDN staff
- Second place, editorial: Pownall
- Second place, sports writing: Havard
- Third place, Journalist of the Year: Huff
- Honorable mention, feature photography: Andrews
