Two prescribed burns are planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest and in the Angelina and Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
The burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest will be in Trinity County, southeast of Apple Springs. The proposed burn is 1,941 acres.
If you have questions, call 655-2299.
The proposed burn in the Angelina and Sabine National Forest will be along state Highway 63 south of Zavalla.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Angelina Ranger District office at 897-1068.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams.
