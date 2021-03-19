Earlier this week, my wife and I celebrated the 12th anniversary of our wedding day. We sat down Tuesday evening and pulled up the photo album, and we did some reminiscing while remarking just how fast and crazy a dozen years can get.
Our wedding itself should have been a hint at just how unpredictable this marriage would be. We scrapped our plans for a bigger event, choosing instead to hold a tiny, slightly rushed ceremony inside Susie’s mother’s house. Her mom was extremely ill, and she’d expressed a worry about not living long enough to see our wedding. So we kept it small and simple, with a few family members (including our kids) there to help us celebrate. Susie’s mom didn’t have to leave her favorite chair to watch our little ceremony.
One series of pics showed us at the kitchen table signing a document. There are pics of Susie and me, but everyone present added his or her autograph as well.
What was it? Were we affixing our signatures to some sort of Heathen Reform Act? They say a man changes his ways when he gets married, and I had tons of ways in need of changing. Having a signed document surely would ensure I’d learn to toe the line, right?
Nah. That wasn’t it. I’m still a heathen, and I still do bone-headed stuff. No paper ever created was gonna prevent all of it.
Was it a Declaration of Non-Independence? Isn’t that basically what a marriage license is? You are no longer free to move about the country, dude.
Nope. She and I long ago agreed we’d never be so pushy as to dictate what the other is doing. She does her thing, I do mine — and we make sure we spend tons of time doing things together.
Maybe it was a different kind of license. Kind of like a driver’s license, only one acknowledging I was about to drive her crazy for the next few eternities.
Nuh-uh. We got a marriage license (my permission to drive her up the wall), but this particular paper was different.
How about one of those extended warranties? Was she signing one of those? She’d need one. She wasn’t driving a newer model off the lot, no doubt about it. She was taking on a virtual antique complete with plenty of interior and exterior damage. Surely, she’d need a warranty on her used husband.
Not a warranty — although it would explain all these spam phone calls we get asking her if she wants to talk about extending hers.
The paper could have been a sports-type contract in which I had to waive my no-trade clause. I wanted the clause in there to make sure she couldn’t trade me in for a younger version once I hit the old and decrepit stage. (The stage has already arrived for me, but for some reason, she’s kept me on the roster.) Such a contract would allow her to cut me from the team, decline to re-sign me later or swap me outright for something better.
Thankfully, the paper wasn’t that type of contract.
The paper we — and everyone present — signed was a marriage covenant. The pastor presiding over our ceremony insisted we have one. I’d never seen one like it, and I had no real idea what it actually represented. I was all, like, “Sure, let’s sign it so we can get on with our honeymoon.”
It’s quite possibly the most important piece of paper I’ve ever signed in my life.
The wording is strong and to the point. The covenant proclaims we’d “established marriage as a sacred and lifelong relationship.” Danged straight. I’ve told her, if she ever decides to leave me, she’d better pack me a bag, too, ’cause I’m coming with her.
There are also some of the words straight from our vows. “In joy and in sorrow ...” Yeah, we’ve definitely covered every bit of those emotions in 12 years. We’ve lost friends and family members (including a daughter), but we’ve been present for our kids’ marriages, our grandkids’ births and tons of celebrations in between.
“In plenty and in want ...” Whew. We went through some tough times, and while we’re certainly not wealthy, I sure feel rich. I bet she gets tired of my daily “I’m king of the world!” proclamations.
“Sickness and in health ...” I do believe we’ve covered both extensively. Thankfully, I’m still healthy enough to chase her around the house, and she’s still healthy enough to run from me.
Then there’s the “love you, honor you, and cherish you” part. Psssh. Nothing hard about those for me. They forgot to add, “Worship the ground she walks on.” Honor her? I’ve never known a better human, and I’ll tell anybody about it who’ll listen.
What makes this covenant (we’ve got it framed) so much more meaningful to me is how everyone present then signed it. Our kids, our family members — every one of them signed our paper. So many of those people aren’t with us any longer, but they were there for us at such an incredible moment in our lives.
Agreeing to the covenant by signing my name meant I wasn’t just making those vows to the Creator and my new bride. I was making them to her parents, our children and the rest of our family. I was promising to uphold every word, and I still try hard to do so all these years later. I don’t want to skip a single bit of it. She’s sure done her part. I want to make sure I do mine.
I’m still an antique heathen with more flaws than many, but not one of those flaws includes failing to remember what I vowed to my wife and our family 12 years ago. I’m hoping it’s an heirloom we pass down to our kids, who in turn will pass it on to our grandkids. They may not remember every moment when we’re gone, but if they can remember, “Dang. Pop Pop sure was crazy about Meena,” I’ll know I kept my part of the covenant.
Not some multi-page contract attached to lawyers. Just a simple, single piece of paper.
Nothing big, but it sure has made a mighty large impact on this heathen’s life.
