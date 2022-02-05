A lone tom struts back and forth across an oak bluff. Wings drag in the leaves. Tail feathers shine like polished leather in the morning sunlight. The sound of thunder resonates from within its chest, announcing the arrival of spring. That’s what drives Dale Bounds of Lufkin. And it’s the life of a hunter — a turkey hunter — that ignites the adrenaline flowing within his veins. Bounds is the type of person whom many strive to be like. He’s a hunter. He’s a conservationist. He’s a family man. He enjoys tending for natural resources for future generations.
“I got involved with the NWTF in 1987,” he said. “The NWTF and South Carolina DNR trapped 30 turkeys in South Carolina down on the coast and released them in East Texas on the Davy Crockett National Forest.’’
James Earl Kennamer was on hand for this release and he explained how the NWTF had played to make the trap and transfer happen.
“I was captivated by that trap and transfer and the NWTF,” Bounds said.
Kennamer asked the U.S. Forest Service if Bounds could videotape the planned trap of Gould’s turkeys in Mexico and transfer to southern Arizona. According to Bounds, those were some of the first birds brought in from Mexico.
Bounds worked for the USDA Forest Service for 30 years. He was a skilled videographer, and at the time, the NWTF did not have a video team in place. Much of his work as a videographer for the NWTF was completed in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. He helped out from 1987 until the NWTF opened up its own communications department.
“Kennamer really got me involved with the NWTF on numerous projects,” Bounds said. “We had a really good partnership between our two organizations. I designed the first U.S. Forest Service /NWTF ‘Making Tracks’ publication and a video to market the partnership. I worked most all of the NWTF National Conventions from 1989 to 2013 producing video projects and ‘Making Tracks’ Partnership Exhibits for the big annual event.’’
Bounds worked with Jim Morphew, a lifelong turkey hunter and U.S. Forest Service recreational staff officer. They both shared a common interest: turkey hunting and restocking Eastern Turkeys on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
It wasn’t long before Jim came to Bounds and suggested they start a NWTF chapter in Lufkin. In 1987, the Pineywoods NWTF Chapter was chartered and Morphew was the first president.
It was an easy sell and the strong community of hunters gave support to the NWTF and the idea that Eastern Wild Turkeys might once again inhabit the Pineywoods of East Texas. Bounds continued to help promote and grow the chapter as a volunteer and as the Pineywoods Chapter President for more than 20 years. The chapter sold more than 150 sponsor memberships in one year and was recognized as the top chapter in the nation.
In 1998, Bounds retired from the U.S. Forest Service and became the Texas State NWTF Chapter President. He served for seven years and the number of chapters in the state grew from 16 to 60 during that time.
Since 1998, he’s worked on the state board and was the editor of its newsletter, which goes out to 5,000 Texas members. He’s even working to increase effectiveness of Texas’ Hunting Heritage Super Fund dollars.
“We have a lot going on with Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt,” Bounds said. “Our biologists are doing great work. We’re able to leverage Super Fund money as much as 8 to 1.
‘‘In 2015, Regional Director Shawn Roberts challenged the chapter to host a $100,000 banquet,” he continued. “We’ve exceeded that number each year since. We host one of the best banquets in the nation.” Bounds continues his efforts to grow the NWTF and help the wild turkey flourish.
According to Bounds, “We’ve accomplished a lot in the last 32 years. We’re still supporting restoration efforts in eastern Texas. We’re engaging with Texas Parks & Wildlife Departments restoration efforts in places where the turkey populations aren’t where we want them.”
Bounds, now 78, is still an active volunteer on the Pineywoods NWTF Chapters committee — the Aug. 7, 2021, Pineywoods NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet grossed $161,000, a record. The Pineywoods NWTF Chapter has generated more than $2 million over the past 32 years.
Bounds received the 2001 Roger Latham Sportsman’s Service Award and in 2008 he received the U.S. Forest Service/NWTF “Making Tracks” Award at the NWTF Convention.
In 2013, Dale and his wife, Kitty received the C.B. McCleod Distinguished Service Volunteer Award at the National Wild Turkey Federation annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Kitty supported the NWTF mission as a volunteer with Dale and launched the ‘‘Women in the Outdoors’’ outreach effort in Texas by organizing the first Pineywoods WITO event.
