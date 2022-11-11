It never ceases to amaze me how divisive political campaigns can be. With at one end of the political spectrum, a twice-impeached president, and at the opposite end, a president fighting record high inflation, nothing could separate us worse. If we have never needed unity before, we certainly need it now. There is seemingly no one whose campaign slogan is, “Let’s get this country on its feet together!”
Unity is an unsung social aspect. It is a very small word with tremendously powerful meaning. Division is a slightly larger word which can have powerful untoward results.
Political campaigns have become rhetorical war zones pitting one idolism against the other. To be more specific, we have reduced debate to an animalistic form of presenting both sides of a discussion. Through hatred, prejudice, stubbornness, and yes, ignorance, we are “locking horns” on even the most insane differences in our lives.
With their various stand for states’ rights, their rhetorical lambasting of affirmative action, their relentless proclamation that they are the only Christians, their angry opposition to programs that would assist minority groups to get on their feet — conservatives would have us return to the Civil War days when our country was at the peak of divisiveness.
To unyieldingly pursue division, as per Donald Trump, is to return to the days of Jim Crow-ish and staunch segregation. With the influx of minorities from all countries, not only Mexico, we are fast becoming a bipartisan Republic as promised by our forefathers.
Minority groups of today will not settle for mediocrity, inferiority or an uneven playing field. They are just as hungry for success as any other group and are willing to do what it takes, short of begging, to gain equality.
If we are Christians, we would seek out the hardworking minorities (they do exist) who, if given an even playing field, can become just as successful as any other group. Are we so short of memory that we do not realize that all of us were at one time minorities? We should be thankful that God saw to it that we were given a fair shake.
Sin is universal; it is not reserved for welfare recipients. There are those so-called entrepreneurs who would cheat the government by charging 10 times the normal fee for a commodity.
Anyone who would not consider these concerns while lambasting welfare and affirmative action in their political campaign platform should be considered nothing short of prejudiced.
No single entity can be blamed for America’s deplorable economic condition. However, if we are truly concerned about peace of mind for our children and grandchildren, we have to have the gall to cremate the word “greed.”
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.