It never ceases to amaze me how divisive political campaigns can be. With at one end of the political spectrum, a twice-impeached president, and at the opposite end, a president fighting record high inflation, nothing could separate us worse. If we have never needed unity before, we certainly need it now. There is seemingly no one whose campaign slogan is, “Let’s get this country on its feet together!”

Unity is an unsung social aspect. It is a very small word with tremendously powerful meaning. Division is a slightly larger word which can have powerful untoward results.

Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.