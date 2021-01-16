With every purchase of a soup in January, Chick-fil-A South Loop Crossing will donate a soup to the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army of Lufkin provides year-round hot meals to those in need, and since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they have served 85,000 meals. Capt. Jenifer Phillips said this assistance will be helpful to the community.
“We can’t do it without wonderful participants like Chick-fil-A giving back to our community,” Phillips said. “It is amazing. It makes such a difference.”
South Loop Crossing owner Julie Walker said the location has been hosting this fundraiser for 15 years, and they are proud to be supporting the community in this way.
“There are people who are hungry,” Walker said. “It helps us both. It lets people know that we have soup, we get to promote it a whole month of the year, and it gets to help the folks who are hungry.”
To date, the location has given away more than nine tons of soup through the years.
The soup will be incorporated in a number of ways like casseroles and rice dishes, Phillips said. Chick-fil-A will be spacing out its donations throughout the year to make sure the organization is taken care of.
So far, soup sales have gone well because of the cold weather and the recent snow storm, Walker said. She hopes to continue the partnership in the years to come, and Phillips said they should do something special for the 20th anniversary.
“We are so fortunate to live and serve in a such a generous and caring community. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, generous individuals and businesses, like Chick-fil-A, have come alongside The Salvation Army and made it possible for us to provide food, financial support and encouragement to those who have come to us for help,” Phillips said. “One of the earliest Salvation Army mottos was Soup, Soap, and Salvation. Please purchase a bowl of soup and help The Salvation Army provide both practical assistance, and hope, to those in need.”
