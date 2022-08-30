No one was injured in a house fire in the Brookhollow subdivision earlier this evening.

The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a “fully engulfed” structure fire in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:11 p.m., according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.

