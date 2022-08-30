featured top story Family uninjured but loses everything in Brookhollow fire By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Stacy Faison Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a “fully engulfed” structure fire in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane Tuesday night. Lufkin Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No one was injured in a house fire in the Brookhollow subdivision earlier this evening.The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a “fully engulfed” structure fire in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:11 p.m., according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:13 p.m. to heavy black smoke and flames coming from a duplex. They performed a quick attack on the fire and had it under control by 8:20 p.m., Pebsworth said.The tenants, a mom and her two girls ages 12 and 15, made it out of the duplex safely.The structure may be salvageable, "but the family’s contents appear to be a total loss," Pebsworth said. They did not have renters insurance, and Red Cross was called to the scene to assist. “Please say a prayer for this mom and her two girls,” Pebsworth said. “We’re so thankful they made it out safely, but it does look like they lost everything.” The other side of the duplex was vacant.Four engines and one battalion chief responded to the scene with a total of 21 personnel. Lufkin police assisted with traffic control. The cause is under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s office but it does not appear to be suspicious, Pebsworth said. Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jessica Pebsworth Mom Lufkin Work Building Industry Tenant Battalion Chief Flame Duplex Stacy Faison Author email Follow Stacy Faison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles8/20/22 Restaurant inspectionsGrand jury indicts man accused of murderTexas Attorney General's Office believes Flournoy’s allegations against Pitts warrant no further investigationRepeat offenders: Guilty verdict no guarantee criminals won't continue to commit violenceBUSINESS ROUNDUP: From flower power to gun powder: Gun shop set to open in former florist's spaceFlournoy files objection to motion of nonsuit in his lawsuit against PittsMedical professionals join forces for Walk with a DocAngelina County districts receive positive ratings on NicheJudge dismisses Flournoy’s lawsuit against PittsSumitomo plans for a future in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
