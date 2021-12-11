This Thanksgiving was the first time in nearly 30 years we had a chance to join the Rev. Bettie Kennedy’s community food drive.
My husband and I first helped all those years ago after having met Bettie while writing stories about her for the newspaper. We both worked in the newsroom in the early 1990s.
Those early years, she organized volunteers who helped fill the food boxes at her church — Collins Chapel CME — and then dispersed them to make deliveries throughout the area.
While we only were able to participate in the food drive a couple of years before I took over organizing a community event that occurred the same day, our connection to Bettie continued. We visited with her often and attended many of her storytelling events, continuing to learn from the woman we both sought to emulate.
We admired Bettie so much so we knew she was the only one who could marry us. We believed her faith in our union and her blessing of our marriage meant we truly knew we were right for each other. We will be married 27 years December 26.
It was an amazing wedding, and neither of us will forget how she helped us with our vows. When she told my husband to repeat after her and then told him, and I quote, “Your answer is I will,” I realized she knew us better than I ever thought.
Bettie’s influence and impact on us continues to this day, which brings me back to Thanksgiving 2021 and the opportunity to once again join the community food drive.
Thank you, Bruce Love, for picking up the torch and not only continuing Bettie’s great work but also maintaining the special atmosphere that only Bettie could create.
And thank you for welcoming Mike and me back to the project this year. We helped pack boxes and make deliveries. It’s a feeling indescribable for both of us — to not only give back but to feel we are making an impact throughout our community. Being able to touch individual lives and bring a message of hope and love to neighbors is what the holidays are about for both of us.
I learned so much from Bettie about our community and the importance of loving one another and giving of oneself. I believe she is much of the reason I love this community and want to give back as often as I can.
Along with joining the food drive, we have a family tradition of ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Over the past 10 years, our family has spent at least one weekend day in front of a local store. It has been a great way to teach our daughter the importance of community and instill in her the love, importance and need to volunteer and help one another.
And, what better way to witness firsthand the generosity of our neighbors than to ring the bell?
We also adopt an angel, usually for one child and one of our senior neighbors.
But we don’t limit our community involvement to the holidays. It’s my honor to have served about 20 years on the Angelina County United Way board and for more than five years on the Humane Society of Angelina County board.
For me, it’s helping those who cannot help themselves — children, our senior neighbors and homeless pets.
As with many in this community, I believe I owe my deep connection to our community to the Rev. Bettie Kennedy. Her drive, passion and love for all of us helped create a better Angelina County.
While volunteers are needed year ’round by the amazing nonprofits in our community, please take the time this holiday season to consider how you can help your friends and neighbors. There are so many ways to make an impact in someone else’s life — whether it’s through volunteering your time or making a donation. Anything you can do is much needed and welcomed.
Who knows, you might find your Bettie Kennedy.
