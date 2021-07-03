On an unseasonably cool Thursday, July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress declared what its delegates had voted on just two days prior: total independence from King George III and Great Britain.
In doing so, the Founding Fathers pushed back against tyranny, creating a new form of government whose power was to be derived only from the consent of those they govern. Their plan was for all citizens to be equal and for all to have the right to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Radical at the time, the actions of men such as Adams, Franklin, and Jefferson paved the way for the United States Constitution just 13 years later and what we know today as the longest standing democracy in the world.
Whether enjoying an afternoon picnic with your family, attending a patriotic parade or celebrating with fireworks, never forget those who fought for the independence, freedom and liberty that we enjoy as Americans.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
Continuing on our series of noteworthy legislation from the most recent session, and with the U.S. Constitution in mind, I want to provide you with an update on the Second Amendment in Texas.
As you may know, the governor recently signed House Bill 1927, or the “Firearm Carry Act,” which allows law-abiding Texans aged 21 or older the right to carry a holstered handgun without obtaining a permit.
This measure, also known as Constitutional Carry, is one I supported. Since the bill passed, there has been some misinformation spread regarding the potential downfalls of this policy. Two claims, in particular, have been promulgated.
First, that violent crime might increase as a result of Constitutional Carry being the law of the land in Texas. Contrary to this assertion, a 2017 study on states which enacted such laws shows violent crime actually decreased.
The second claim is that Texans will not be properly trained to use their handgun, should they choose to carry. There again, a study of people in Arizona shows the percentage of citizens with a carry permit actually went up after passage of this law.
Both statistics are indicative of the fact that upstanding gun owners will carry responsibly, with an eye toward protecting those around them, when they are not in fear of breaking the law simply by carrying their gun.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at 634-2762.
Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will be posting regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and sharing information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.