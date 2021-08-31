The Angelina Arts Alliance has rescheduled the screening of the documentary “Citizens At Last: Texas Women Fight For The Vote” for 2 p.m. March 26, 2022, at The Pines Theater.
The screening was rescheduled due to the rising number of COVID-19 caes in the community.
The documentary is produced by Lufkin community leader Ellen Temple, in partnership with filmmaker Nancy Schiesari, and is based on Temple’s book “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas.’’
“We are thrilled to be able to present this important story about the Texas women who struggled and sacrificed to help secure the right for women to vote,’’ Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said. ‘‘We also want to honor the legacy of these women and help educate the community about the historical, cultural and social significance of this movement.’’
The film is one hour long and will be followed by a 20-minute panel discussion with the filmmakers. The screening is free to the public, but tickets are required.
The documentary chronicles the Texas suffragists and “tells the story of the grit, persistence and tactical smarts of the Texas women who organized, demonstrated and won the vote for women. ‘Citizens at Last’ follows the early days of organizing, explores the strategic role Texas suffragists played in the national movement, and exposes the pro-Jim Crow policies of the anti-suffragists who stood in their way.”
Notable Texans such as Minnie Fisher Cunningham, Annette Finnigan, Marianna Folsom, Jovita Idar, and Maude Sampson are featured for their role in the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in Texas.
Tickets for the presentation can be secured in person, by phone, or online through the Angelina Arts Alliance box office at 108 S. First St., 633-5454 or at angelinaarts.org. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.
