Lufkin Police Department is investigating the burglary of an automated teller machine at Angelina Savings Bank early Friday morning.
The department received a call from the bank at 1721 Tulane Drive at 4:16 a.m., according to a press release from communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The bank surveillance footage will not be available until next week, but Pebsworth wrote that it shows a dark colored pick-up truck pull into the parking lot at 4:14 a.m.
"In the video, two people are seen exiting the passenger side of the truck and approaching the ATM with some kind of pry bars," Pebsworth wrote. "Both suspects had their faces covered and appeared to be wearing gloves. After a few seconds the ATM lid opens and the camera no longer shows anything."
According to the release, the track pulled the door off the ATM and exited across the grass, making a U-turn and proceeding northbound on Medford Drive.
Nearly two hours later at 7:05 a.m., the department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Harmony Hill Drive, which an officer later identified as the vehicle used in the ATM burglary.
It had been left in the middle of the road, parked and running with a chain still attached to the back of the truck. The department identified that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Diboll.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or 639-8477 to remain anonymous.
A similar case occurred on Sept. 11 when two men attempted to steal an ATM at Southside Bank on South Timberland Drive. Will Carver, a Lufkin native, saw the pick-up truck pulling the sparking ATM and followed them into a church parking lot, taking photos and calling the police.
