The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Parkwood In The Pines, 902 Hill St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: Physical facility must be maintained in good repair: repair the damaged sheetrock by the mop sink; chipping paint observed on the AC vent by the manager’s office and rear exit; repair the damaged sheet rock in the pantry, along all walls the paint is chipping from the containers that are being stored on the shelves; repair the damaged sheet rock at the light above reach-in cooler F; repairs needed at the AC vent above RIC B; repair needed at the AC vent directly above the clean dish storage and rear exit.
General comment: Ms. Latonya Austin demonstrated active managerial control today by having no priority violations. Overall good retail practices are exceptional. Great job!
■ ■ ■
La Unica Express, 200 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 45
Reasons for violations: no procedures approved to utilize TTC for portion control salsa containers, containers moved to ice baths, repeat; violations of priority items during current inspection; the person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food-handling procedures; observed employee washing her hands with gloves on, verbal guidance was given to remove gloves and wash hands properly; observed employee turning off faucet with her bare hands at handwashing sink, utilize paper towels to turn off faucet after washing hands, verbal guidance given, handwashing is a critical factor in reducing fecal-oral pathogens that can be transmitted from hands to RTE food as well as other pathogens that can be transmitted from environmental sources; good manager certification shall be posted in a location that is clearly visible to consumers; observed a container stored on top of shredded cheese in make-table, protective covering is needed when stacking to prevent cross contamination, corrected on site, employee removed container and discarded food; observed working containers of food in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler without labeling, certain foods may be difficult to identify after they are removed from their original packaging; observed dirty ice scoop stored in ice machine, store ice scoops in a clean, protected location; observed wet wiping cloths in wiping cloth bucket without water and proper sanitation; discontinue reusing disposable gloves, observed employee washing hands with gloves to reuse; observed TCS food (burritos) out of prescribed hot holding temperature at steam table, manager stated time as a temperature control is being utilized, variance shall be obtained with our office before utilizing time as a temperature control, items discarded; observed rice in container not maintained in a hot-holding unit, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “danger zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long, see attached temperature log to review food that was out of temperature; observed TCS food out of prescribed cold-holding temperature in make-table, reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler, calibrated thermometer in front of employee to ensure food measurement readings were accurate, employee voluntarily discarded food, see attached temperature log for food that was out of temperature and discarded, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “danger zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long, see attached temperature log to review food that was out of temperature; observed rusted/chipping surfaces on shelving in walk-in cooler; observed rusted bottom shelves on food prep tables, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; no thermometer observed in walk-in cooler, provide a thermometer to monitor ambient temperature; discontinue using all cold-holding equipment until repairs are made, person in charge stated issues with cold-holding equipment has been an issue, refrigeration technician called onsite; make-table not maintaining adequate ambient temperature; walk-in cooler not maintaining adequate ambient temperature; reach-in cooler not maintaining adequate ambient temperature; 0 PPM observed at warewashing machine utilizing chemical test strips, discontinue using warewashing machine and utilize three-compartment sink until repairs are made, maintain sanitizing solutions in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications to ensure they continue to generate the sanitizer chemicals in the form and concentration for proper sanitation; warewashing machine not dispensing chemical sanitation; observed rusted damaged/door at walk-in cooler; observed bottom rusted paneling outside walk-in cooler; observed gap at the bottom of the door in walk-in cooler; observed damaged microwave, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure it will continue to operate as designed, refrigeration units in disrepair may no longer be capable of properly cooling or holding time/temperature control for safety foods at safe temperatures; observed damaged containers and utensils, replace damaged containers and utensils, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed so that parts do not break and end up in food as foreign objects or present injury hazards to consumers; observed encrusted deposits on cooking equipment, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed food debris in reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer, general clean needed; employees not knowledgeable on warewashing procedures, verbal guidance given on warewashing procedures and utilizing chemical test strips to measure sanitation concentration; observed box of disposable containers stored on the floor, single service items shall be stored at least 6 inches above the floor in a clean, dry location; observed clean large pots stored directly on the floor by the mop sink; observed trays in dry storage stored on the floor, clean equipment and multiuse utensils which have been cleaned and sanitized, laundered linens, and single-service and single-use articles can become contaminated before their intended use in a variety of ways such as through water leakage, pest infestation or other insanitary condition; observed kitchen utensil in handwashing sink; observed employee washing knife at handwashing sink, facilities must be maintained in a condition that promotes handwashing and restricted for that use; observed standing water at warewashing area, person in charge doesn’t know where leak is coming from, improper repair or maintenance of any portion of the plumbing system may result in potential health hazards such as cross connections, backflow or leakage, these conditions may result in the contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens or single-service or single-use articles, improper repair or maintenance may result in the creation of obnoxious odors or nuisances and may also adversely affect the operation of warewashing equipment or other equipment which depends on sufficient volume and pressure to perform its intended functions; observed trash and other debris outside in back area near dumpsters, general clean needed outside to prevent accumulation of trash and to prevent a public nuisance; observed overhead lighting in warewashing area with no protective covering, shielding of light bulbs helps prevent breakage, light bulbs that are shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant are necessary to protect exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles from glass fragments should the bulb break; observed daylight coming from bottom of the exit door, bottom of the exit door is rusted and damaged, repairs needed to prevent the entry of rodents and pests; no paper towels at handwashing sinks in food prep area, provisions must be provided for hand drying so employees will not dry their hands on their clothing or other unclean materials, corrected on site, paper towels provided for hand drying; observed employees’ cellphones, purses and drinks on food prep table, corrected on site, personal items moved to designated location, because employees could introduce pathogens to food by hand-to-mouth-to-food contact and because street clothing and personal belongings carry contaminants, areas designated to accommodate employees’ personal needs must be carefully located, food, food equipment and utensils, clean linens and single-service and single-use articles must not be in jeopardy of contamination from these areas; observed dust buildup on wall and ceilings, general clean needed, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared; observed dust build up and AC vents in food prep area, general clean needed; observed chlorine chemical sanitation in wiping cloth bucket at 200 PPM, sanitizer solution has a higher concentration than prescribed, large concentrations of sanitizer in excess of the CFR requirements can be harmful because residues of the materials remain, corrected on site, employee adjusted chemical sanitation solution; observed employee medication in food prep area, employee personal care items may serve as a source of contamination and may contaminate food, food equipment and food-contact surfaces if they are not properly labeled and stored.
General comment: Work order placed to remove wooden blocks under steam table. Parts ordered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.