What a beautiful snow day in East Texas! Our students got to experience the joys of making a snowman, creating snow angels and having snowball fights with their siblings.
Now that we’re on to warmer weather and springtime, it’s time to start making decisions about which program best fits your child and their academic needs. We have outstanding teachers and staff who head up phenomenal programs, and this week, you can find out all about these programs at the Advanced Academics virtual experience on our website at lufkinisd.org.
The Advanced Academics Night would typically be held at Lufkin High School and would have booths with students and their projects from their advanced classes. Due to COVID-19, we are bringing the event to your living room or cellphone.
The virtual experience has testimonials from students from each program. There are videos with great information on each of these advanced programs:
Gifted and Talented program
A gifted and talented student is a child or youth who performs at or shows the potential for performing at a remarkably high level of accomplishment when compared to others of the same age, experience or environment and who exhibits high performance capability in an intellectual, creative or artistic area; possesses an unusual capacity for leadership; or excels in a specific academic field.
The district recognizes that gifted and talented students are found in all grade levels, races, socioeconomic groups, geographic locales and environments.
The first step in determining if the Lufkin ISD Gifted and Talented program is appropriate for your child is to call 630-4254 to request an assessment or log on to our website at lufkinisd.org for the applications.
Dual language
Knowing two languages is a gift you can give your child through the Dual Language program. The purpose of the program is to develop proficiency in both English and Spanish and therefore become bilingual.
The students will learn a second language and develop fluency in both communication and literacy. Students will develop a positive self-image by cultivating an understanding and appreciation of their own culture as well as other cultures.
To apply, email Sylvia Eubanks at seubanks@lufkinisd.org or call 630-4250.
STEM
The SFA STEM Academy is a partnership and cohort program between Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University aimed at enriching the high school experience for students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics college study and careers.
The STEM Academy offers students additional STEM elective courses taught on the high school campus, as well as laboratory/field experiences led by SFA professors.
Students must enter the program in ninth grade through an application/interview process.
ECHS
The Early College High School program is a partnership between Lufkin High School and Angelina College to provide students the opportunity to complete core course requirements at no cost.
Students apply for the ECHS program by completing the application process and must meet the passing standard on the TSI or Work Keys Assessment before entering dual credit courses. Dual credit may be academic or CTE-based, allowing students to work toward an associates or Level 1 certificate.
Advanced placement
Advanced placement curriculum is college-preparatory in nature and requires outside class reading and study. In advanced placement classes, just like in college, students will face challenges and learn new skills.
LHS offers 21 AP courses with AP exams taken each May for college credit. A passing score of three or higher awards college credit.
Lufkin High School offers courses in many advanced placement subject areas including English, history, humanities, languages, math, science and art.
Dual credit
Lufkin High School offers 30-plus hours of dual credit courses on our home campus and expanding each year.
Lufkin High School teachers serve as adjunct faculty members for Angelina College to provide the college-level experience and credit to high school students.
Tuition and book fees are the responsibility of the student; however, scholarships are available.
Log on to our website at lufkinisd.org for more information. Lufkin ISD has something for everyone. Helping all children reach their potential is one reason why our advanced programs make us Lufkin Proud!
