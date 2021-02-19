The city of Lufkin just announced it is giving away more bottled water at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N. Second St.
Citizens can pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. The giveaway will last as long as supplies last.
However to get water, residents must line up northbound on Angelina Street, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
She said the city has blocked both First and Second streets with all traffic diverted up Angelina Street.
Pebsworth said Harmony Hill Baptist Church and Brookshire Brothers helped the city coordinate this water drive. She said Harmony Hill made a donation that will secure the purchase of 90 pallets of water. At two cases of water per family, that will help 2,700 families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.