The Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 (the District) has issued a boil water notice for its customers, who are in the Cedar Grove area near FM 2251, north of the city of Lufkin.
On Wednesday, a contractor was performing scheduled construction activities on the District’s 6-inch main water supply connection, which resulted in low water pressure, so the District is issuing a boil water notice to its customers.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 water system officials will notify customers when water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Chris Key, operations division manager at 632-7795 or (877) 420-9075.
If you wish to contact Texas Commision on Environmental Quality, you may call (512) 239-4691.
