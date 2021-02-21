All of Lufkin’s water wells, with the exception of one with a mechanical issue, are pumping at maximum capacity and pressure has returned across the city, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city.
Water outages do remain but they are due to private leaks or breaks that have been turned off until repaired.
“Our elevated tanks all reached at least 50% capacity and Woodlawn, Angelina Fresh Water and Redland were told yesterday evening that water was available and they could begin pulling it from Lufkin,” Pebsworth said. “Diboll was also told yesterday evening that they could supplement their supply from Lufkin water if necessary.”
The city continues to ask everyone to check for leaks around their homes and businesses.
The reporting of leaks has slowed to the point that the city has closed the call center. Those with leaks who can’t turn the water off themselves are asked to call the city’s non-emergency number at 633-0356.
“We ask that everyone continue to conserve water and not begin high-use, water-related activities as of yet,” Pebsworth said. “We will give you the green light when it is OK to do so.”
The cause of the city's boil-water notice has been fixed but the notice still remains in effect.
“Our water pressure is good, so we have moved to the important chlorination process. We are pushing chlorine out today,” Pebsworth said. “Once we go through the chlorination process, we have to go around and see if our chlorine is adequate. If so, we take water samples. We could be finished with chlorination and proceed with taking samples by late today, but it could be tomorrow before we get to the samples. Even if we take samples late today, we will have no results to report until tomorrow.”
The water samples will then be tested, and if they’re negative for contaminants, the city will soon be able to rescind the boil-water notice.
“Oncor and its contractors are still in the area working to restore power to everyone,” Pebsworth said. “We appreciate their efforts and ask that citizens not approach them while they are working. They have a dangerous job to do and we don’t want to be the distraction that prevents them from returning safely to their families. We also do not want a citizen to be injured by a falling tree or downed line.”
Those with storm damage may be able to get federal disaster assistance through FEMA. For more information: https://www.disasterassistance.gov.
