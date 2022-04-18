The 14-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident on Pershing Avenue late Friday night has died, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Gracie Massey, of Lufkin, was pronounced at 12:37 p.m. Monday at a Houston-area hospital. Massey was flown there for further treatment following the accident.
The Lufkin Police Department is continuing its search for the driver of a “dark colored SUV or van” that struck Massey and then fled the scene.
Massey and two other juveniles were walking west in the center turn lane in the 1100 block of Pershing, near the intersection of Schuller Street, around 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached them from behind, also traveling west. The juveniles told officers that because the vehicle was in the turn lane, they thought it was going to slow down and turn before reaching them, Pebsworth said.
When they realized the vehicle was not turning, they said, they ran to the other side of the street and yelled to Massey to run. The vehicle struck Massey before she could move out of the way.
“We ask anyone who lives in the area with a surveillance camera to check their footage from around the time of the accident,” Pebsworth said. “A detective has made contact with several businesses in the area but as of yet, we have not been successful in retrieving video of the suspect vehicle.”
For any information on the driver’s identity, call the police department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
