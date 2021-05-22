Crews will begin repairs on the FM 58/Chestnut Street bridge over Lufkin’s Loop 287 on Monday after a bridge beam was damaged earlier this month.
The damage was caused by a bridge strike when an oversized truck traveled beneath the bridge. The damage extends across both northbound lanes of Loop 287 and will require alternating lane closures until repairs are completed.
The estimated time of completion for the repairs is 10 days, weather permitting.
“We want the public to be prepared for at least 10 days of repair work at this location,” Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s public information officer, said.
Motorists should prepare for alternating northbound lane closures or choose alternate routes until work is completed. Work will begin on the northbound right shoulder and work toward the center barrier wall, one lane at a time. Once northbound repairs are complete, crews will move to the southbound left shoulder to complete the repairs.
