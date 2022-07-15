Fans of multicultural family music band Hot Peas ’n Butter can look forward to hearing songs including “Mi Cuerpo,” “Big World Kid” and “Funga Alafia” when the group hits The Pines Theater stage at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Hot Peas ’n Butter has produced eight award-winning albums and had a number of music videos featured on Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon TV. The band incorporates a number of languages into their music, including Spanish, Korean and French, as well as a variety of genres including jazz, Latin and Afro-Caribbean music.
“They hit a little bit of every category, stuff that kids like to dance to,” said Tracy Pinkerton, Angelina Arts Alliance contracted director. “They’re very well-known and very fun.”
Pinkerton said the show will probably be better-suited for younger children as the band asks audience members to dance and sing along during its concerts.
“They do all kinds of interactive things,” she said. “It’s multicultural, so they do different languages. They sing — it’s very interactive with the audience.”
Pinkerton has been to a Hot Peas ’n Butter show herself and was a huge fan of the experience.
“They’re going to be singing all of their famous songs — they’ve got a lot of famous songs from their television appearances,” she said. “They were so great. They’re a kids band, so they’re enthusiastic, innovative, energetic — everybody was singing and dancing.”
Pinkerton is looking forward to bringing a fun, educational experience to Lufkin.
“Anytime we can bring different cultures together and learn from each other, it’s a great thing,” she said. “We think it’s important to reach into the community and bring them together to be able to see live performances — it’s a really special thing.”
In a world so consumed by digital media, Pinkerton really wants to encourage people to get back to the magic of live performances.
“Get as many kids in there as you can and just have a fun day,” she said. “Get out of the heat and come to the Pines.”
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936)-633-5454.
