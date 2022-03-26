The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between Feb. 16 and March 9.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Subway, 1607 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 16
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of pests, with solid self-closing tight-fitting doors, observed gaps along the sides and bottom of door, no daylight from outside should be observed; equipment must be properly designed and constructed and in good repair, observed bare wood planks stacked to hold shelf in reach-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces shall be non-absorbent and smooth material; observed a piece of plywood on small reach-in cooler/prep table, repair; observed standing water where water heater is held, repair; physical facilities shall be maintained and cleaned, observed debris under all equipment in front and back area
Brookshire Brothers No. 25, 1807 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 24
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: utensils in the deli must be stored in a clean container, utensils moved from white containers, containers washed and utensils washed, consider another storage option; replace rusted shelving in deli reach-in cooler, produce display surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, replace shelving utilized for clean dishes, rusted; non-food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, clean can storage rack in deli; general clean of rolling racks needed, build up observed; physical facilities must be maintained and in good repair; general clean of ceiling needed near AC vents; repairs needed at AC vents in bakery and deli and meat market, must be smooth easily cleanable, observed rusted; repair damaged floor in bakery and meat market; repair walls/ceiling in meat department, rusted/chipping paint observed; general clean required under equipment and flooring in bakery and deli, increase cleaning frequency, repeat
Storybrook Hollow Kitchen, 1407 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 22
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Sake Cafe, 1905 Tulane Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: hand sinks must be fully stocked and easily accessible at all times, rice cooker moved and stocked with soap and reminder needed, corrected on site; all food must be stored off the floor to prevent an environmental contamination, repeat; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer, corrected on site; replace damaged/rusted tables, must be smooth and easily cleanable; facilities must be maintained, floors in main prep kitchen chipping; increase lighting in prep area, must reach 50-foot candles, observed 26-foot candles; consumer advisory required for all raw or undercooked foods, no disclosure or reminder
S&T Pit Burgers, 1109 Paul Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 9
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Logan’s Roadhouse, 4201 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Eastern Quality/Pilgrims Pride, 1800 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 9
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 36
Reasons for violations: Persons in charge must be knowledgeable on priority violations, six priority violations noted on routine inspection; hands must be washed between tasks, observed employee at register then at raw chicken batter station with no hand washing, observed employee using gloves to open doors, utilize wiping cloth and handle food with no change of gloves; hand sinks must be fully stocked (paper towels) and easily accessible at all times; additional hand sink required, only one hand sink that doubles as the restroom hand sink available; update double hand washing sign — damaged by water; hands must be properly washed for 20 seconds with soap and running water, after washing hands, you must dry hands and utilize disposable towel to turn the water off; raw food (eggs) must be stored above ready to eat foods, repeat, corrected on site; all food must have a protective covering when stored, observed food in coolers and warmers uncovered, corrected on site; single-use gloves must not be used for more than one task, observed employee not changing gloves; hot-hold must be maintained at 135 degrees or above, chicken in warmers were rapid heated and temp increased at warmer, corrected on site; cold-hold must be maintained at 41 degrees or below, when utilizing an ice bath, the food container shall be submerged in ice above the food level, ice shall not come into contact with the food; food contact surfaces must be properly sanitized, observed staff actively ware-washing with no sanitation and dishes stored in the third bay, verbal guidance given on the importance of proper ware-washing; probe thermometers needed at all hot or cold holding units, thermometer needed at pizza machine; probe thermometer for monitoring cooking temps should be stored in the prep area, not the office, adequate means for proper sanitation needed between use, must be cleaned prior to use and after use; working containers for bulk storage must be labeled with contents, container of flour; packaged with food for consumer self-service must be labeled in accordance to federal labeling requirements; manufacturers license needed; increase weather strips at side exit to prevent the entry of pests, no sanitation buckets observed; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in adequate sanitation, several wiping cloths observed on prep surfaces and “rinsed” at ware-washing sink; all scoops must have a handle and the handle must be stored up, discontinue the use of portion control containers for scoops; single-service items must be stored 6 inches off the floor at all times, observed open containers of single-use items on the floor in dry storage; food prep tables must be maintained in original repair, repair rusted prep tables to be smooth, non absorbent and easily cleanable; general clean of microwave needed (top/inside); ware-washing facilities must be maintained, water required to reach all three bays of the sink, no faucets installed, repairs required ASAP, maintenance called while onsite to make repairs; increase cleaning frequency to prevent soil accumulation by fryers, significant grease build up observed on walls and ceiling; hot and cold water required at all the bays of the ware-washing sink, water must have sufficient capacity, quantity and availability; physical facilities must be maintained; walls must be smooth, easily cleanable and non absorbent, repair holes and damaged paint at hand sink/ware-washing sink, repair paint throughout, general clean needed; ceiling tiles must be smooth and non absorbent in prep area, all tiles have pits and are absorbent, general clean needed; floors must be easily cleanable and non absorbent, replace missing floor tiles, repeat x5, replace missing coving, seal pits so water/grease doesn’t stand; designated area required for all personal items, observed lunch containers on prep tables and personal food items in reach-in coolers, corrected on site; replace rusted and damaged storage shelves, observed rust (walk-in cooler and prep area); repair rusted door leading into mop room; repairs required at walk-in cooler and freezers, walls and floors must be smooth and easily cleanable, door observed damaged, floor panels not connecting and a risk of tripping; repair chipping paint at AC vents; replace missing coving (floor trim)
