Buckner International has created a program to certify foster parents virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is especially important right now as a surge in children entering the foster care system is expected because of the pandemic. Buckner offers a free outlet for foster care.
“Whenever everything shut down in March, one of our fears was, well, we still have all these kids coming into foster care and we still need families, but we can’t gather in groups,” said Wendy Robuck, Buckner director of foster care and adoption in East Texas. “The new certification is all online, and it allows families to become certified amidst the fears of COVID-19.”
Before the pandemic, the training was done in person in the office. The online training is the same but incorporated into a virtual setting consolidated into two-and-a-half days.
The training, called Prepare to Care, teaches families how to care for children who come from hard places. They talk about all the parties involved — CPS, CASA, the court system — the importance of keeping kids connected to their biological families, different behaviors and more.
The Hudspeth family was recently blessed with a foster child after completing their certification through the online program. Stephenie Hudspeth said she and her husband Jerrod wanted a large family and were unsuccessful after their first daughter.
“We talked about our options, and we said we could spend the money on other routes or we could do something that would really make a difference for the many kids in foster care versus just ourselves,” Stephanie said.
They asked around and were guided to Buckner, where a representative reached out instantly, she said. Through education from Buckner and some time spent in prayer, the family decided this was the route they wanted to take.
Coming to terms with the idea that family reunification, growing attached to a child and saying goodbye is the goal of foster care was tough, Stephanie said. But in the end, the moments of pain are worth it to be able to make a difference.
“It’s a big waiting game, and it’s a lot of paperwork, but it’s so worth it,” Stephanie said. “I wouldn’t change anything about it.”
The family has had a foster son since July, and Stephanie said he has stolen their hearts. She said the transition was hard on him and was heartbreaking, but it has been amazing to see how he has become family almost instantly.
“We don’t know if it will be forever or short-term, but for now, we feel like he is our family. It’s changed our life completely for the better,” she said.
For anyone interested in becoming foster parents, Stephanie recommended reaching out to Buckner.
“They give me peace of mind, and we’re covered in so many areas with the paperwork we get to do and the support they give us, but start there and then pray,” Stephanie said. “It’s not a decision you can rush into; it’s dedication.
“There’s a lot to it, but if your heart’s in the right place and you’re doing it for the right reasons, absolutely pray about it and follow what God’s calling you to do.”
Right now, there are 69 kids in foster care in Angelina County, and 640 in the region.
Of those, only half of them are placed in their own region.
“They’re having to change schools, they’re changing doctors, they’re not getting to see friends, it’s harder to see their bio families. It’s really said,” Robuck said. “We need local people to step up for the kids in their county.”
For more information, visit buckner.org/foster-care-and-adoption/events.
