Unfortunately, the cold front of last week is heading out the door. The National Weather Service's Shreveport, Louisiana, office is predicting temperatures in the mid-80s and some rain in the early parts of the week.
"The latest mid-level analysis indicates that a broad, relatively flat trough extends across much of the United States with the ArkLaTex sitting in a southwesterly mid-level flow," the NWS Area Forecast Discussion states. "At the surface, a 1015 millibars low is centered in west-central Arkansas, with a cold front extending southwest of the feature."
The front extends from Idabel, Oklahoma, southwestward just into East Texas to just west of Mount Pleasant to Mineola.
"The front is becoming more evident with an area of clearing on visible satellite imagery," the discussion states. "It is also indicative by a wind shift from southerly ahead of the front across much of the ArkLaTex to west-northwesterly behind the front. Temperature/dew point gradients are also evident with a 15-20 degree thermal gradient along the front and a 10-15 degree dew point gradient right along the front."
The front will only advance slightly further southeastward, if at all, hitting East Texas near Longview and Jacksonville by 7 p.m. Monday, causing scattered showers.
"Humid and fairly calm weather conditions are expected through Friday in advance of the next frontal boundaries arriving by this weekend and early next week," the discussion states. "With the polar jet stream positioned across the northern Great Plains, weak forcing will limit convection to scattered coverage. Before Friday, only a weak trough shifting northward across East Texas on Thursday could influence some more convection across our western zones."
The mid-80s temperatures forecasted are above average for this time of year.
Tuesday's forecast has a high near 84 degrees with patchy fog before 10 a.m. and a 30% chance of showers in the early hours. The low is around 65 degrees for Tuesday night.
Wednesday's high should be around 86 degrees with a sunny atmosphere, and Thursday is one degree lower, also sunny. Wednesday night is predicted to be a low near 64 degrees with Thursday's low near 66 degrees, both mostly clear.
Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Friday night is predicted to be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday's high should be near 77 degrees with a mostly sunny atmosphere. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees.
However, there may be some hope for cooler temperatures on the horizon. The frontal boundary on Friday will arrive across the northernmost zones of the NWS Shreveport area by mid-afternoon.
"As there will be a lower amount of moisture for this front to interact with, and the boundary will be somewhat modified in depth by the Ouachita Mountains, rain chances will remain lower on Friday," the discussion states. "The next cold front, potentially the strongest of the fall season so far, is projected to arrive on Monday. The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts currently moves the boundary the fastest, the Global Forecast System is a bit slower while the Canadian impedes its progression by the end of the period."
