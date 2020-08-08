A Pineywoods Home Health has once again been accredited by Community Health Accreditation Partner Inc.
CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations. The agency was recognized under the CHAP Home Health Standards of Excellence.
Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in home and community-based care with more than 5,000 organizations currently accredited nationwide.
CHAP is a nationally approved accrediting organization that retains authority to survey agencies providing home health to determine if they meet the Medicare conditions of participation and CMS quality standards. CHAP’s mission is to define, verify and advance the highest quality of home and community-based care through its standards, accreditation, education, and research.
“By achieving CHAP Accreditation, A Pineywoods Home Health has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Barbara McCann, CHAP president & CEO. “We are excited to continue our partnership with A Pineywoods Home Health by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”
CHAP accreditation demonstrates that A Pineywoods Home Health meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards. The evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability.
“We are committed to providing the highest quality care to all of our patients throughout East Texas,” Katie Naranjo, CEO of A Pineywoods Home Health Care Inc., said. “Our accreditation as a CHAP agency demonstrates our commitment to excellence in quality of patient care and business practices as healthcare professionals.”
Dr. Neal and Mary Ann Naranjo started A Pineywoods Home Health in 1992 as a result of searching for quality care in the East Texas area for his parents. The organization is family owned and operated and employs more than 1,000 people in East Texas between A Pineywoods Home Health and A Pineywoods Home Services.
A Pineywoods Home Health provides nursing, therapy and social work services to patients and their families in more than 50 East Texas counties. Staff coordinate care with physicians and all personnel to ensure the patient’s needs are met by providing care and education to prevent rehospitalizations as well as facility admissions while patients are recovering.
A Pineywoods provides speciality programs such as diabetic management, heart failure symptom control, post-acute therapy for orthopedic diagnoses and surgeries to ensure patients have a path to recovery and disease control.
Other disease management protocols include post-hospital or facility transitional care, fall prevention, neurological rehabilitation and pain management interventions and education where a multiple disciplinary approach is used to ensure patients have outcomes necessary to control their symptoms and gain optimal health.
A Pineywoods Home Health is a five-star rated agency by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is the highest rating possible for quality of patient care.
