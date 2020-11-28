Giving Tuesday unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
The original idea from New York City’s 92nd Street Y in 2012 was simple — observe a day that encourages people to come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give. Their intent was to bring focus to the charitable season in the wake of all the materialistic endeavors of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
It has since grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. It’s often stylized as #GivingTuesday for the purposes of today’s hashtag activism.
This year, 10 Angelina County nonprofits are partnering to encourage giving to those less fortunate.
“Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others,” Kristy Bice, executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society said. “Giving Tuesday emphasizes opportunities to give back to local nonprofits in our community who are working tirelessly during the pandemic to provide basic services to those who need it most.”
Stephen Jansen, executive director of Love INC, said requests for assistance have increased this year. “The needs this year are increasing because of the pandemic situation and the economic situation that we find ourselves in,” he said. ‘‘ ... We wouldn’t be able to meet as many needs as we do without the generous giving of our community.”
2020 has been a rough year, and it isn’t over yet. COVID-19 has taken a toll on every facet of the economy in our community, the state, the nation and around the world.
We’re always proud of the giving and generous nature of our friends and neighbors here in East Texas. But it’s not just about money — volunteers giving of their time are just as critical. Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.
During a time when money is tight for so many, we know it isn’t easy to find the means to donate. But it’s during these times that those donations are often most needed.
Giving Tuesday is an online-only event. East Texans can go to each of the following organization’s websites to give. Their mission statements and more information are available there, as well.
■ Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas — adacdet.org
■ Angelina Arts Alliance — angelinaarts.org
■ CASA of the Pines — casapines.org
■ Christian Information Service Center — lufkincisc.org
■ Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin — themensfieldhouse.org
■ Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin — phclufkin.org
■ Hospice in the Pines — hospiceinthepines.org
■ Love INC — loveincangelinacounty.org
■ Salvation Army — salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin
■ Winnie Berry Humane Society — angelinacountyhumanesociety.org
Giving Tuesday started as a movement to fundamentally shift the sentiment around this time of year, from buying to giving, from selfish to selfless, from focusing on the economy to focusing on a community — our community.
And make no mistake, that’s where we’ll find the true spirit of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.