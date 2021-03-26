Think about it: When was the last time you were around a large group of children out in public when at least one of them wasn’t crying, screaming or throwing a hissy fit? It’s what kids do, right? They find a way to make their parents uncomfortable. Doing so in front of tons of people seems to earn ’em some kind of crib cred.
This past Saturday, I was around hundreds of kids of different ages, and as I look back, I realize I experienced something weird: I didn’t hear a single kid crying or throwing a fit.
Any yelling I heard came from sheer joy. What in the world could make so many kids so danged happy?
I was at the Touch a Truck event at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin hosted the occasion, and since our daughter Aimee is involved in the planning and coordination (she’s the chair of the committee), I’ve seen more than my share of all the organizing required to pull off such an event. I’ve watched Aimee working on stuff late at night while burning up printers to put out all the stuff the crew needed. She and co-chair Lauren Luce, along with committee members Hannah Haney, Samantha McElroy, Jennifer Baldauf, Jill West, Kirstie Russell, Caroline Leslie and Jessica Shepherd spent months putting things together. They recruited local residents and businesses who sponsored entire classrooms so kids could experience the activities for free.
As far as I’m concerned, the Junior League absolutely nailed it.
First, there’s the whole idea of having families attend a massive event such as this — especially considering how locked down we’ve all been this past year. I won’t lie: I’ve missed hearing kids’ laughter. I’ve missed seeing moms and dads with their little ones out in public. On Saturday, Touch a Truck offered plenty of room for distancing outside, and most of the people I saw wore masks. My favorite was a little guy wearing a Spider-Man mask. He refused to trade me for my gaiter.
I’ve really, really missed seeing our community gathering together. I may have taken it for granted, seeing all those kids doing whatever they do to have fun. Getting it back for just a few hours felt incredible.
What kind of fun do I mean?
Dude ... there were so many trucks and other vehicles out there — the kind that made even an old fart like me feel pumped. Brian Crews, Al Charanza and the Marine Corps League showed up with a couple of vehicles (I’ve actually driven the “Six-By”), and the kids were climbing all over them. One little girl sat behind the wheel and asked, “Can girls drive one of these?” She’s gonna make one heck of a Marine one day.
Another youngster climbed aboard the Police Rescue “BATT-X” vehicle. The truck looks like it came from a science-fiction movie. It’s that cool. The boy climbed inside, checked out his surroundings and pronounced, “I’m going to be a police officer when I grow up.”
The monster truck from Extreme Collision Repair was another hit. I got pics of a tiny little guy climbing around those massive tires. I do believe he’s smitten.
Dump trucks, buses, an ambulance, cool Jeeps, a Dynapac street crusher (who wouldn’t want to crush a street?) and so many other big-boy and -girl toys. Numerous booths — face painting was a hit — offering other activities kept the little once bouncing from one spot to another.
All of it there for the kids.
I almost felt guilty. Almost. I wanted to play with the big machines, too, but there were hordes of little dudes and dudettes getting in my way. Same thing happened at the petting zoo. I was trying to woo the donkey (I love donkeys and she was pretty) and talk her into coming home with me, but the animal was way more interested in the little girl stroking her nose. I couldn’t even play with the goats. Aimee found one she wanted to adopt, and all I got to do was shoot pics.
I couldn’t get close to the big bounce slide, either. They figured out they could fit at least five kids in the spot this one fat guy wanted. I was relegated to standing by and watching the fun.
At least I got to listen to Bryan Harkness performing outside. The guy seemed to run through my personal playlist all day long. He was smart enough to make sure I didn’t get too close to his microphone while I sang. Folks weren’t there to hear me. They were there to hear Bryan.
There were food trucks present. You think it’s hard asking your lady, “Where do you want to eat?” in a normal setting? Try asking the question when there are tons of mobile kitchens parked in line giving off the odors of temptation.
Topping off everything was the weather. It was absolutely perfect.
I needed it. All of it. A beautiful day outside, a chance to see some kids having a blast and an event worthy of all the attention. I’ve missed it so much.
I would have been there just for the fun of it, but the reason for holding Touch a Truck is way bigger than my personal satisfaction. The Junior League of Lufkin uses the event as a fundraiser, and their efforts lead to such projects as the Back-to-School Bonanza, where kids receive backpacks filled with school supplies, shoes, clothes, uniforms, hygiene kids and even haircuts — anything a child needs to get ready to return to school.
A massively fun event designed to help out some of the same kids who were climbing all over stuff.
Lots of “fun” in the “fundraiser.” I don’t know how anyone could beat it.
Unless they happened to find a way to get that donkey home to me.
