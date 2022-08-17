Now that most kiddos are back in class, no doubt they are already looking forward to their first school holiday — Labor Day. Most parents will celebrate the day as a last hoorah to summer, and for many college students, it means one last big party before classes are in full swing.

Labor Day can be fun and exciting, but it also can be dangerous for drivers. The Texas Department of Transportation takes it so seriously that we are launching the Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign. You will see Texas law enforcement stopping motorists suspected of drunk driving between Friday and Sept. 5.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.