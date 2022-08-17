Now that most kiddos are back in class, no doubt they are already looking forward to their first school holiday — Labor Day. Most parents will celebrate the day as a last hoorah to summer, and for many college students, it means one last big party before classes are in full swing.
Labor Day can be fun and exciting, but it also can be dangerous for drivers. The Texas Department of Transportation takes it so seriously that we are launching the Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign. You will see Texas law enforcement stopping motorists suspected of drunk driving between Friday and Sept. 5.
Some of us would never think about drinking and driving. But it’s not always our own driving habits we have to worry about. It’s the driver in the car next to us, or the one coming toward your teen driver or the one you can’t see swerving just over the hill.
On average, one person dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes in Texas because of an alcohol-related traffic crash. Last year, there were 25,361 alcohol-related crashes in Texas that resulted 1,100 fatalities and 2,560 serious injuries.
Of those 25,361 crashes, 8,339 involved drivers ages 25-34, and 5,621 involved drivers ages 16-24. These are sobering statistics. The bottom line is that from 2020-21, alcohol-related traffic fatalities increased in Texas by 11.1%, and we continue to see that number increase this year.
The problem of drinking and driving during any holiday is real, but during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 346 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 22 fatalities and 52 serious injuries. You don’t think these numbers affect you or include our small towns and cities in the Lufkin District? Let’s drill the numbers down a little more.
In 2021, in the nine-county Lufkin District, there were 5,412 traffic crashes resulting in 123 fatalities. Of those, 303 were alcohol-related, and resulted in 23 fatalities and 54 serious injuries.
Personally, I have lost five family members in various generations because of drunk drivers who were all driving the other vehicle. Tragedy is always hard to get over in a family, and the memories and old newspaper clippings keep us reminded. The same thing could happen to your family, but I sure hope it doesn’t.
I’m not trying to dampen your end-of-the-summer celebration, but please make your young drivers aware of the dangers of drinking and driving and to always stay alert for vehicles weaving on the roadway. And parents, be sure to set the example.
Look, it’s simple. If your plans for Labor Day involve alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel. Find a sober ride home. Tell your young driver to call you, no matter the time or place, if they need a safe ride home.
I hope you keep these things in mind this Labor Day and remember if you choose to drink and drive, the party will never be worth the pain.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.