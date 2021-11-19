I was searching for a smoked turkey when I eyed the prime rib. I figured one for Thanksgiving dinner and the other for Christmas dinner. Looking at the price of the prime rib, I thought of my childhood holidays when serving a whole prime rib on any table was unheard of.
Our little family of four always had holiday dinners at home. Even when my sister and I had families of our own, we all went to ‘‘momma and daddy’s’’ house for the holidays. When we were kids, mom would bake a small turkey on Thanksgiving and a ham at Christmas. They were always accompanied by her homemade chicken and dressing, cranberry sauce from a can and some wonderful homemade side dishes. There would always be a German chocolate cake, lemon meringue or buttermilk pie and homemade fudge sitting on the counter. They were my dad’s favorites.
We would always visit grandparents after lunch. The road between their farms in Nacogdoches and Diboll was always the same. Highway 59 was a two-lane road, the bridge that crossed the Angelina River was narrow and the roundtrip seemed to take half a day. Today, U.S. 59 is at least four lanes between the cities, and with the expansion project in Nacogdoches and the Diboll Relief Route, both underway and being built to interstate standards, well, even I have to watch for detour and directional signage for how to maneuver through those growing cities.
TxDOT has made great progress this year in many areas. Construction, maintenance, design, safety and connectivity have not missed a beat despite everything going on around us. But when you stop to think about it, we have all progressed from where we were last year.
Our lives have grown and changed. Many of us have lost loved ones or friends to devastating illnesses, some have changed addresses or jobs, our families have grown with new babies and we have seen milestones come and go. No matter if the changes you experienced were happy or sad, we have all been blessed in different ways.
As I stood there holding the prime rib and contemplating its purchase, I overhead two ladies planning their holiday dinner. They were choosing a large hen and decided they needed two. They were chatting about how many family members would be there. This holiday will be the first time in a long time for many to gather with family, and I took it from the excitement in their voices, they were anxious to see theirs.
I suddenly felt guilty about buying the big turkey and the prime rib. Faced with tough times, my mom would have picked out a hen. I put the prime rib back and went searching for cranberry sauce in a can.
You see, mom knew what those two ladies know and what I also learned that day — it’s not the food that makes the holiday but the love gathered around the table that matters most.
As we gather around our Thanksgiving tables, no matter if it’s chicken or prime rib, we all have something to be thankful for.
The Lufkin District wants you to have a safe Thanksgiving. Give extra attention to safety if you travel during the holiday and remember to say thanks for the journey of life that we all continue to experience.
