Lufkin Community Partners has opened a home for teenagers in the foster care system who do not have placements through community donations and help.
The home will be known as the Promise Place and has been many years in the making. It was most recently inspired by several teenagers who had been sleeping in the Child Protective Services offices after they were removed from their homes.
Seven teenagers were without placements and stuck in offices with no showers, unsuited for a home situation, explained LCP president Tammi Axelson.
“These kids have to sleep on the floor of the office until we can get placement,” she said. “The office here in Lufkin doesn’t have a shower, it doesn’t have a kitchen, it’s really difficult to make that a home environment for these kids.”
Those kids have already been through so much in their life, Axelson said. The current situation is not what is best for them, and both LPC and CPS understood that, but they were in a bind.
So over the last seven weeks, the organization has worked hard to find a solution.
With the help of donations and Nacogdoches company Onsite Construction, they were able to find a rental home in Lufkin to accommodate their needs. In one week, LPC volunteers have worked tirelessly to clean and remodel the home to make it something the teens could feel comfortable in, Axelson said.
“We’re so excited, and our board has been talking a lot about what we are going to call this place,” Axelson said. “We talked about how we wanted the house to have a meaning behind it, a purpose. Our main mission is the Rainbow Room, and we were talking about how the rainbow signifies a promise. We have named this house the Promise Place, and it’s our promise as our agency to take care of these kids in this community and make sure that they have a place to go to in this difficult time, and our promise to the CPS staff that we want to help them as a community.”
The home is a three-bedroom, one bathroom living space with a kitchen, dining room and living room. They have fit six beds into the rooms, and four teens stayed there Wednesday night.
Axelson said the goal is to make the home a permanent option for CPS to use whenever there are not enough placements for children because the issue of placement will likely be an ongoing issue.
This issue is not isolated to Angelina County, East Texas or even the state, Axelson said.
LCP volunteer and nurse Kim Riddle said the Legislature is trying to pass a bill that says CPS workers cannot keep kids at the office, but without viable options like the Promise Place, communities would be out of luck.
“What do you do if there’s no placement?” she said. “These workers are having to provide around the clock care. They are having to literally babysit around the clock for these kids. It’s just terrible.”
The issue needs further addressing, and the pandemic made things more difficult, Riddle said. But she believes there is hope in the Promise Place.
