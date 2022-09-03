With school back in session, the Christian Information & Service Center is recognizing the youth volunteers who spent part of their summer break volunteering.
Two specific volunteers who came regularly, almost never missing a day of food distribution, are Corey Arline and Lucia (Lucy) Dunning, according to Yulonda Richard, CISC executive director.
She said the two would volunteer even when there was no food distribution scheduled to help prepare pre-made boxes of food for the Helping Hands delivery program or make bags of beans and rice to be given in client baskets.
‘‘It is encouraging for the future of CISC and the church to see so much dedicated involvement from the younger generation,’’ Richard said.
Corey has been volunteering during the summer at CISC for two years. He said he volunteers to help people, and that his way of showing he cares is to make eye contact with people when they are talking with him. His favorite part of working at CISC was hanging out with Mr. George, the warehouse manager.
With the school year starting, he said his favorite subjects are math and PE, and that he is looking forward to getting good grades. He also loves to play basketball and is excited about attending the Texas Tech Basketball Summer Camp next year.
Lucy, 13, has been volunteering in the summer and during winter break with her mother, Patricia, for three years.
She enjoys volunteering, saying she finds the atmosphere positive and fun to work in. She enjoys talking with clients as she helps with their baskets. Lucy thinks volunteering at CISC is one way for her to be impactful in the lives of the people who need help the most.
Lucy loves to draw and do crafts such as papier-mache in her free time and she plays the french horn in her middle school band. She is excited about learning to play the trumpet and possibly joining the jazz band. Her favorite subject in school is math.
Richard said East Texans interested in volunteering at CISC should call (936) 634-2857 for more information.
