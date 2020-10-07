For most of my 85 years, racism was fading away until the radical-hijacked Democratic Party decided they could gain power by pushing racism to turn Black people against white people, such as by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which stirs up hate and class warfare.
Yes Black lives do matter, as do all lives (and please, this is not racism). Some of the following comments relate to recent opinions of Guessipina Bonner (LDN, Sep. 6) and Ann Shelton (LDN, Sep. 20), who I believe to be Black people.
But first, I beg all people, Black and others, to realize an urgent situation:
This coming election in November is not just another presidential election, it is a sudden choice between keeping the good and stabilizing parts of our traditional heritage and constitutional freedom in the USA, or taking a deadly dive into allowing the radical Democratic Party and their misleading and harmful agenda, supported by some very rich people and most TV and other news media, to have full power to change the future of our nation to be ruled by a socialist tyranny.
Socialism is bad for many reasons, one of which is to replace individual responsibility (and freedom) with an all-powerful government (trying to replace God) to collectively rule all details of the lives of the people with an iron-fist of rulers, a government separated from godly persuasion by an elite group of people with the same human failures as the people being ruled.
When the socialist economy fails, and it will, that will result in starvation and other deadly events. As history shows, for example, following the Russian socialist revolution about 100 years ago in 1917 (socialism and then into communism) under Lenin, and in many other countries such as China, Cambodia, etc., millions died as result of the failed socialist economy, thus people starving from shortages of food, being imprisoned or executed for disagreeing with the government, etc. Some writers estimate that between 100 million to 200 million people died under communism between 1917 and 2017.
Both Ms. Bonner’s and Ms. Shelton’s opinions touched on events in the early 1600s, from about 400 years ago.
Ms. Bonner talks as if slavery started at Jamestown in 1619, but there are some writings indicating slavery in other parts of the world before that time. She also talks about the words fear, distrust and envy, “when used against a person can set behavior for 400 years” — “Fear, distrust, and envy must be broken or we as a people will never move as one.”
Sadly, slavery happened, but those bad feelings cannot be broken by government or collective accusations and blame by one group of people against another group, like the protests from BLM or other movements such as The 1619 Project started by the New York Times trying to rewrite the history of our country.
The bad feelings can only be broken by the combined efforts of all people turning and realizing our individual responsibility to one another and to God.
Because of our faulty human nature before God, we are all less than perfect, often being resentful, vengeful, having harmful thoughts or saying hurtful things, especially when we get aggravated, or even sometimes just in silly joking.
The only way our problems can be solved is to consider the subject touched on by Ms. Shelton, mentioning her favorite Bible is the King James Version (KJV). That was put together by King James of England and published in 1611. There were other less-complete translations before, but the KJV publication and widespread printing after that time started making many copies of the Bible available, so all individual people could read and become aware of God’s desire for their lives. That was especially helpful in American after English people came over in 1620.
Any nation will fail if its government does not communicate with and derive its power from a sincere people who realize their own individual weakness before God and the need for His help. Our founders knew that when they did the Declaration of Independence in 1776, including: ‘’are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” And, a few years later with their struggles to form our Constitution at the convention in 1787; for example, Benjamin Franklin made a speech asking the convention to have prayer, apparently realizing any success of their efforts would require help from God, talking about that with some words like “if a sparrow cannot fall without His notice, how can a nation arise without it?”
‘’Democracy In America,’’ a book written in the 1830s by the Frenchman Alexis de Toqueville, showed his strong feelings about what makes democracy work in America and the importance of Christian religion — that it must be maintained at all costs.
In 1863 during the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, issued the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery. He thought there was fault on both sides, and answered a related question — “Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”
Now our nation is under siege by our own people, and only God can help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.