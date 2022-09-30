The first “banned” book I ever read wasn’t banned at my school. A group of parents didn’t storm our school library and demand its removal. There wasn’t some local politician trying to score constituency points by employing his own form of censorship.
Nope. The banned book I read? My dad banned it.
My old man is responsible for my love of reading and writing. He began handing me those old paperback westerns and other books he’d read when I had just begun reading. While other kids were reading about Dick and Jane, I was immersed in characters from Louis L’Amour, Zane Grey and others.
Because of the passion for words I inherited from my dad, my reading levels were pretty high for my age — admittedly, to the detriment of my math and science skills. It’s strange to me now to think he was responsible for my eventual careers in teaching and writing.
So why would he ban any books from me?
He worked out of town a lot, so he had a camper on the back of his truck. He kept it jam-packed with books, many of which he’d share with me.
But he also had some with more “mature” content. I’m not even sure how to say this, but once upon a time there was a genre known as the “Adult Western.” I ain’t talking about “adult” as in every character was a grownup.
We’re talking some freaky stuff here.
How do I know?
Because as soon as Dad identified the books he considered off-limits to me, those became the books I wanted to read the most. The very first lock I ever picked with a piece of wire?
The lock on my dad’s camper.
I found his stash of “banned” (for me) books. I read ’em all.
I didn’t understand half of what was happening. I was maybe 8 or 9 years old. The word “sex” was a dirty enough word then that I didn’t even say it.
I skimmed over whatever freaky parts took place, mostly because I didn’t have a clue what was happening. I wanted to hear about the good cowboys beating the bad cowboys. Whatever nekked women showed up were nothing more than a distraction for this little boy. The only action I wanted to read was a gunfight.
My father’s attempts to shield me were genuine and heartfelt. He didn’t think I was old enough to comprehend what lay in those pages, and he was right.
What he didn’t understand was that by telling me those books were off limits, he cranked my curiosity level to an all-time high. What’s the best way to get kids to do something? Tell them they’re not allowed to do it.
I share all this simply because of late, there’s a massive push in certain states — mostly conservative states — to ban books.
If the push for banning simply lay in a desire to keep “adult” material from a child — the same as my father did — I could understand it somewhat.
That’s not the gist of all of it, and therein lies my problem with book banning.
Here in Texas, the list of banned books includes such a random spectrum it’s hard to pinpoint any real point to the protests. Pretty much anything mentioning LGBTQ+ themes or race seems offensive to ... well, a few people.
Some of the books folks want banned include “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Of Mice and Men” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Classics. Books with value. Books with lessons to teach.
All this begs the question (at least to me): What is it those people don’t want us to see?
As a guy who’s been involved in education for more than 20 years, I can testify personally to just how hard those early years can be on kids. Trying to find one’s place in this world, whether it’s a gender issue, a racial issue or another other “outsider” issue is often an unbearable burden for a young person (check out the teen suicide statistics).
We can do our best to encourage and lift, but nothing helps more than realizing they aren’t alone — or some kind of freak, or a misfit, the way others seem to portray them.
Where can they find such acceptance?
Books, for one. Writings from some stranger who’s experienced the very same emotions or feelings of frustration. I had my teen period of feeling like a freak, and reading anything from someone more like me provided more comfort than anything else I experienced.
I don’t understand a lot of these current attempts at censorship. I get trying to keep certain mature content away from younger readers — the same as my dad tried to do for me. I wouldn’t want my child reading anything containing graphic sexual content. That I understand.
I can’t, however, wrap my feeble brain around the idea of “I don’t like it, so you can’t read it.” Moreover, I refuse to believe all the book banners have read the actual books they claim are offensive. They may have heard about the themes, but I bet they didn’t bother taking time to actually read what they don’t want others reading.
How does such an idea even work? An individual or a small group takes offense to something and decides no one whatsoever should see, hear or read it? Picture someone walking into your house and changing the channel on your TV because he or she doesn’t like what you’re seeing. How would you react?
Probably not in an accepting way. I know I sure wouldn’t.
Yes, some books contain more advanced material. A lot of libraries store those books by age group. Other libraries require parental consent before a child is allowed to access certain books. All great ideas.
What’s not a great idea? Completely banning access for others because of a personal preference.
It’s going to backfire big-time. Humans have a penchant for forbidden fruit. Remember Adam and Eve?
I’ve pulled up lists of those proposed banned books. Like a lot of the youngsters out there, I’m going to start reading the ones I haven’t already. Partly out of curiosity, but mostly because I feel someone’s out there trying to keep me from doing so.
And if those kids need any lock-picking lessons for their brains, there are plenty of us out here to help.
We’ll even supply the wire.
