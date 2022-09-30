The first “banned” book I ever read wasn’t banned at my school. A group of parents didn’t storm our school library and demand its removal. There wasn’t some local politician trying to score constituency points by employing his own form of censorship.

Nope. The banned book I read? My dad banned it.

