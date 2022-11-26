The present is an interesting time of the year. It is what I am going to call The Great Transition. While I write this, I am looking forward to turkey and dressing. As you read this, you have most likely had your fill of turkey and dressing. The pumpkins are being put away, and the stockings are about to appear. There will be a shift in activities and priorities that will pave the way all through December. This is the time of year that memories are made.

Often, we hear of psychologists suggesting to their patients that they begin a journal of gratitude. Why is that? It is basically proven that thankfulness and gratitude can be the seeds of making a person’s life better. One of the best quotes that sums this up: Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.