The present is an interesting time of the year. It is what I am going to call The Great Transition. While I write this, I am looking forward to turkey and dressing. As you read this, you have most likely had your fill of turkey and dressing. The pumpkins are being put away, and the stockings are about to appear. There will be a shift in activities and priorities that will pave the way all through December. This is the time of year that memories are made.
Often, we hear of psychologists suggesting to their patients that they begin a journal of gratitude. Why is that? It is basically proven that thankfulness and gratitude can be the seeds of making a person’s life better. One of the best quotes that sums this up: Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy.
Have you ever known a person who is struggling, maybe with a medical issue or a family problem, and still, they will be expressing thankfulness? These are often the people whom I most admire. Instead of wallowing in their adversity, they look for the silver lining. I can truly say I don’t always have that quality, but those people do inspire me to work on that, and maybe I can take just a piece of that and become a better person because of their influence.
Now I would like to list a few things I am thankful for. First of all, it would be hard not to think immediately of my family. Of course, I am incredibly thankful for my wife and children. But I am also thankful for my parents and extended family. I have so many wonderful childhood Thanksgiving memories.
I am also very thankful for the opportunity to be the mayor of Lufkin. I am not going to deceive you by saying that every day is fun and easy, but the things in life that require work and effort to achieve rarely are. At the end of the day, and when I am no longer mayor, I know I will look back on some incredible experiences and be very thankful for all of the memories and accomplishments that occur during this time.
So now we begin to turn our focus to the lighting of the Rudolph Pumping unit, the inaugural ice skating experience, the CASA Christmas Tour of Homes, the Christmas parade, the Living Nativity and much more. Wow, there are a lot of amazing things that will be happening in Lufkin this December.
I could continue going on and I still would miss an activity or two. It is going to be great. I encourage you not to sit on the sidelines. Soak it all up. Try the ice skating, or if you think those days are over for you, take your grandchildren to have that experience. Make a downtown visit to Rudolph. How could a person not be thankful to live in Lufkin while looking up at the Rudolph Pumping Unit?
I promise you, if you do experience many of these things, in 2023 you will look back and be very thankful for all of the memories.
Enjoy the holidays, and I hope to see you around Lufkin!
