The Angel Tree Program, along with its iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
The kickoff for this year’s Angel Tree will be at 10 a.m. Monday at 541 S. Timberland Drive, according to Capt. Jenifer Phillips.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,’’ Phillips said. ‘‘As we continue to navigate the lingering pandemic, families are still putting their lives back together and trying to make ends meet. Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
The Angel Trees will be at Lufkin Mall, Walmart, Southside Bank, Belk, Hobby Lobby, Austin Bank, Olive Garden, Old Navy and St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
Phillips said the trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Angels will be available for adoption until Dec. 13. Phillips said 600 angels were available for adoption last year, and that more than 650 Angelina County children and seniors are expected to enroll in the program this year.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 21 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Volunteers also are needed to help sort and pass out items to families who come to collect them on distribution day.
“Last year, there was a brand-new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Walmart Registry for Good,” Phillips said. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Lufkin at walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
For more information about adopting an Angel or volunteer opportunities, call 634-5132 or visit The Salvation Army at 412 S. Third St. in Lufkin.
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Phillips said.
