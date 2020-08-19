Greater East Texas Community Action Program has a new program to assist people struggling to pay rent. The funding targets two areas.
Rent assistance may be available several months for RISE program participants. RISE stands for Reaching Independence through Supportive Elevation. The purpose is to help people move to greater economic independence.
Those participating in RISE may receive help with training expenses such as tuition and fees. Individuals may also qualify for utility assistance and other expenses, according to Karen Swenson, GETCAP executive director.
“Now is the perfect time to receive training for high demand jobs,’’ she said. ‘‘Support services are available for those who seek better earning potential. RISE offers a specialized approach for everyone. ”
Short term rent assistance also may be available for those experiencing struggles. Unexpected events impact those on a limited income very hard. The recent pandemic and economic downturn has challenged households financially in rural East Texas.
“Many people need a few months of help to get on their feet financially,’’ program director Teresa Land said. ‘‘Rent payment assistance can provide this chance. Other support services such as Energy Assistance may also be available for these individuals. People are encouraged to pursue this assistance.”
Individuals are required to qualify by household income and other documentation. The income guideline is 200% of federal poverty. Those seeking training should take action as quickly as possible.
For more information call Candice at (800) 621-5746 or 585-7218. Information and the application are available at get-cap.org .
