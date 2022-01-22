On a warm summer day in 2015, I was driving down Reen Drive when something caught my attention. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw Thomas Moore, dressed in his standard white button up shirt and gray slacks, raking leaves in a yard just down the street from his home.
I immediately recognized the home and realized what was happening. It was Max and Sue Rolf’s house. I’ve known them my whole life. Max wasn’t well, and their close friend and neighbor was doing what he could to make life easier for them.
That image has stuck with me through the years. Thomas Moore, chairman of several well-known Angelina County-based companies that employee hundreds of people, quite a busy man, took time out of his schedule to perform a random act of kindness from the goodness of his heart.
I knew Mr. Moore because I grew up in Lufkin. He was a good man and will be dearly missed. I hope and pray we continue to have good people in the world like Thomas Moore.
We’ve lost a lot of good people recently. I would like to mention a few.
There weren’t many problems Tom Darmstadter didn’t have a solution for. If you didn’t take his advice, that was your problem. Tom was an encourager. He sent me magazine and newspaper articles he thought would interest me. He was a resourceful guy and knew how to work with people and pull them together for the betterment of the community.
No one liked to see others working together more than Bishop Leroy Shankle. He was an honorable man who did so much to improve the lives of others. He told me once working together makes God smile. He was proud to see Robert and me working in unison to make Lufkin a better place.
Don Reily passed away this month. His granddaughters told stories at his funeral, reminiscing about their childhoods and the involvement of their grandfather. No one could tell a story like Don Reily. He commonly wrote personal notes he would send to friends and family. His wife Nancy was my first customer when I started my small business. When I graduated from high school, they sent me a nice card with a savings certificate.
I accomplished a lot at a young age because of the influence and encouragement of others. It’s important to work together within our community and help others be successful. I have good memories throughout my life of situations that may have gone differently if not for someone giving me that nudge, encouraging me or helping me along the way. I felt like they understood my mission and believed in what I was doing, whatever it may be.
As we enter a new year, I want to remember those in our community who worked to encourage others and help their fellow man. People with these traits are part of what creates a strong community.
I personally want to do my best to put personal feelings aside and work with others to achieve a common goal.
We’ve got an exciting year ahead. As we move forward, it is important that we listen to our community and what they want for the future of Lufkin. We recently created a diverse group to accomplish this task titled Lufkin Forward 2.0.
These are people in our community from differing backgrounds with differing needs working to build a better Lufkin. Our goal is simple, address the challenges of Lufkin’s future.
One in particular is Lufkin’s sporting facilities. We are in the beginning stages of a major overhaul to Morris Frank Park. I am creating an advisory group made up of local residents and people who are involved with these facilities and have ideas on how to make them better. Again, community involvement in these decisions is paramount.
Nine months in as your mayor and it has been an honor. Let’s work together and move our community forward together.
Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.