Award-winning circus performer Popovich will bring his family-friendly show to Lufkin’s Temple Theater in 2022.
The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has been voted “Best Family Show” in Las Vegas. This circus extravaganza features juggling, acrobatics, animals and more.
This performance, set for 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022, replaces the Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live performance previously scheduled but canceled by the artist.
Ticket prices are $11 for adults to $6 for youth 17 and under.
Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St. in Lufkin. Tickets also can be purchased online at angelinaarts.org or by phone at 633-5454.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is the most beloved family show in the world, featuring a European-style circus extravaganza including physical comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus, highly intelligent dogs and even house cats.
All the pets are trained using positive reinforcement techniques.
Popovich, a fifth-generation circus performer who learned early on how to develop strong bonds with animals, has rescued a majority of his performers from shelters all over the country and has transformed them into Las Vegas stars.
He is a gold medal winner in Paris, France, and a special award winner in Monte Carlo. Popovich and his pets were finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” were guests on TV shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Craig Ferguson, was featured on Animal Planet.
Three other performances are scheduled in the Discovery Series.
Bella Gaia
Bella Gaia will show the audience what it’s like to be an astronaut. The performance features NASA satellite imagery of earth, time-lapse nature photography and live world music and dance on the stage.
Kids will love the chance to experience the effect of space flight that was created by using NASA supercomputer data-visualizations with melodic and rhythmic soundscapes.
The show starts at 2 p.m. March 6, 2022, at the Temple Theater.
The Underwater Bubble Show
The Underwater Bubble Show follows the story of Mr. B in Bubblelandia, who finds himself in a colorful underwater world after being transported by magic from a life filled with meetings and deadlines. The show, influenced by Cirque du Soleil for its rich stage effects, encourages people to slow down, dream, listen, watch, savor and to marvel and teaches them how to do it with Mr. B.
The show starts at 5 p.m. April 3, 2022, at the Temple Theater.
‘Madagascar — The Musical’
‘‘Madagascar — The Musical,’’ based on the DreamWorks Animation movie, will close out the Discovery Series in June.
Audiences will get to watch as beloved characters Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and the famous, innovative penguins escape from the New York Central Park Zoo and journey to the island kingdom of Madagascar, ruled by the zany King Julien.
The show starts at 2 p.m. June 12, 2022, at the Temple Theater.
