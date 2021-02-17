Small moments and acts of compassion have helped those living in Lufkin’s Monastery of the Infant Jesus to tackle the power and water problems experienced by others in the city and county.
“The big news is that Lufkin and all of our friends helped us with a generator a couple years ago,” Sister Mary Margaret, prioress of the monastery, said. “I can’t say it enough, I love Lufkin. Whenever we have a need, we’ve always had someone here to call.”
The nuns have faced power outages and water leaks in the monastery since Monday morning. Generators have supplied light in the darkest areas, the infirmary, kitchen and dormitories too, she said.
“It’s the first time (the generator has) really been something we had to fall back on and when we needed it, it was there,” she said. “God is so good to us.”
Sister Mary Margaret said they’ve also been lucky because the largest building has remained relatively warm despite the freezing temperatures. As such, they’ve been able to hold mass and prayers through the rough weather.
Power has been sporadic at the monastery since Monday, but it has come on when the nuns needed it most, she said.
At one point Tuesday she went to turn the heat on after the power returned to notice water dripping down the hall. The building’s water heater had burst, she said. All the nuns came out and helped clean up the mess, using the electricity available to use an HVAC to suck up the water, she said.
“It took about two hours to clean and as soon as we finished, the power went out,” Sister Mary Rose said. “Then we sat down and came to say thanks to God, then our chaplain ran into the chapel and told the sisters he needed help.”
A faucet on the building’s front porch burst and water was flowing into his office and different parts of his apartment. The power had just come back on, she said. So the nuns took up the HVAC again and got his rooms cleaned up, as well.
An air conditioning technician who lives down the street from the monastery and was able to come and repair the break in the pipe near the chaplain’s rooms. As soon as that was finished, the power went out again, she said.
The power returned late in the evening offer the nuns some warmth through the night, the longest they’d had electricity in days, she said.
Their last bit of luck came Wednesday morning, when Sister Mary Margaret was sitting in her office. The technician told her the other faucet on the front porch would burst, but she heard it in time and they got the water turned off quickly with the help a man who’d attended mass earlier.
The community has supported the nuns through this time, she said. They’ve brought fresh water, food and heaters to help handle the issues at hand, she said.
“I can’t say enough about Lufkin, I’ve been here almost 50 years and am a believer,” she said. “People take care of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.