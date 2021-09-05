Angelina College soccer teams posted dominant performances over previously unbeaten Northeast Texas Community College teams on Saturday, lifting the AC squads to a combined 7-0 to open the season — the best start in program history.
The Lady Roadrunners used timely goals and a shut-down defense to blank the Lady Eagles 3-0, and the Roadrunners followed with a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
The Lady ’Runners have an open date on Wednesday, while the Roadrunners travel to Beeville to face Coastal Bend Community College.
Lady Roadrunners 3, NTCC 0 — AC’s Astrid Mencia wasted no time setting an early tone, breaking between two NTCC defenders to drill the nets in the match’s opening minute against the Lady Eagles.
Mencia dodged two defenders to create just enough of an opening for her kick, providing the Lady ’Runners with a quick 1-0 lead.
In the 12th minute, Lady ’Runner Camila Montero made the score 2-0 with a shot from outside the box after a beauty of a setup from teammate Julia Tamasy.
Emilie Dueck capped the scoring in the 86th minute, winding her way through traffic to score on an open goal for the final 3-0 margin.
The Lady ’Runner defense, particularly the back line along with keeper Emily Quintanilla, swept away all Lady Eagle challenges throughout the match. Quintanilla finished with four saves in the second half.
The Lady Roadrunners (3-0, 3-0) next will host Blinn College on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Roadrunners 4, NTCC 1 — Just six minutes into Saturday’s match, Angelina College’s men found themselves trailing by a goal following an Eagle penalty kick.
The Roadrunners wasted absolutely no time getting back on track.
A mere 40 seconds after the NTCC score, AC’s Juan Lopez scored the first of his three goals, and the Roadrunners would blank the Eagles the rest of the way for a 4-1 win at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Lopez’s hat trick occurred in the first half, with Andrei Aguirre threading a needle on AC’s second goal after a feed from Lopez.
Roadrunner keeper Jorge Gonzalez turned in a pair of flying tip saves in the match’s final minutes to keep the Eagles out of the net.
The win moves the Roadrunners to 4-0, 4-0 on the season.
AC will travel to Beeville on Wednesday to face Coastal Bend Community College before returning home on Saturday to host Blinn College. That match will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.