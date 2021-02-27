It is difficult to know where to begin this column.
Valentine’s Day 2021 had new meaning for our city as the next 10 days ran together with record snow, record low temperatures, record response calls for first responders, and record winter water consumption at the beginning of the storm.
Every employee in the city of Lufkin did everything in their skill sets to help citizens with travel, water, comfort and ability to communicate and survive the coldest days in the history of our city.
We are extremely aware of the inconvenience and hardships this weather caused, and we continue to hear your thoughts and suggestions about how to improve on our processes and performance in the future.
One of the takeaways I have from this experience is the dedication and unselfish performance of every employee in the city.
One of the first calls I received was about water leak on the Northwest Loop. It was already below freezing and our water department employees suited up, hustled out, stepped right in and got busy. They remained busy and are still out fixing leaks in the 60-degree weather now.
Our fire department and police department responded to every call they received and showed concern and care in every accident, health issue or threats to the public they received.
Police dispatch employees stayed at the police department and slept in-house because they wanted to make sure they could be depended on for the next shift.
We had employees from every department in the city taking turns in a hastily formed phone center to answer your calls, direct your concerns to the right staff member and make sure you were heard and not left wondering what to do.
We had many naysayers and negative reviewers and we listened and learned. We will continue to listen and we will be better from your input.
My challenge to you is to ask a friend living in other cities how they fared during the last 10 days. What city services did they have that you did not have? I bet you quickly realize that your city of Lufkin was well-managed, well-equipped and responded as well as, or better than, cities much larger than ours.
Were we totally equipped and ready? No, but we reacted and responded much better than most.
Thank you to Brookshire Brothers for being a partner who cares about its home city and county. Thank you, Lufkin retailers, for keeping essential items on the shelf and ready to serve each one of you when you visited their stores. Thank you to the medical community for staffing and taking care of everyone we brought to you.
We made it! It was frustrating and painful, but please realize you are reading this column from a newspaper that kept you informed and you are reading a paper with the lights on and the water running.
Call someone and check on them today. There are a lot of lonely people who would love a boost.
Do it because you care, not because you need something.
God is good, all the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.