It may have seemed a little weird to outsiders at the time: A guy writing stories about women who are breast cancer survivors.
When the newspaper contacted me two years ago about interviewing survivors and telling their stories for a special section, my first thought was, “Why me? I’m a guy. How could I possibly share everything they’d want to share?”
Yeah, I’m a dude. But I remembered how years ago breast cancer affected my brothers and me.
Our own mom battled the disease. I didn’t live near her at the time, so I didn’t get to see her everyday trials as she tried to fight it off. She’d already been dealing with lung cancer — the disease that would eventually take her from us — and that bout just made her little red-headed self mad. It made her mad that she’d lost her hair, that she was sick from chemotherapy, that she couldn’t do what she wanted to do. If cancer had taken human form and stood in front of her, it was going to take a big-time beating.
Her breast cancer, however, affected her in a different way. A way no guy could truly understand.
I remember talking to her after her mastectomy, and what I heard in her voice was something completely different. Sadness instead of anger. It took me some time, but eventually I figured it out.
The idea of losing a lung didn’t bother her near as much as losing her breasts.
Again, as a male, I can’t begin to understand just how personal such a loss could be for a woman. I’ve never breast fed a child, for example — an experience I’ve heard women describe as something like no other.
And, because Mom took pride in her appearance, she struggled to handle the loss of those particular body parts. Truthfully, I’d never seen her so downhearted.
But one day, out of the blue, she seemed to snap out of it. She didn’t seem so sad. What she told me helped me understand her change in emotions:
“I’ve treated those danged things like decorations for years,” she said “I’m not gonna sit around and cry about some decorations. I’ve still got some life to live.” Then she hugged me, as if I was the one who needed the comforting.
The memory came back to me as I tried to brace myself for interviewing other women who were so much like my own mom. I hoped my experience with her would help me do more than scribble a bunch of words.
What I learned through the interviews sort of blew my mind.
First, there wasn’t any “Why me?” expressed from any of those brave ladies. One even said, “Why not me? Millions of women have dealt with this. What makes me so special?”
There was plenty of hesitation about sharing their stories. Not because of any embarrassment, but because they just didn’t know what they could say that could be any different from others. Once they understood how many other women could benefit from hearing those stories, the ladies were more than willing to help.
Every woman ended her interview with advice on regular checkups, along with encouragement for anyone who receives the dreaded diagnosis. “Don’t give up. You can do this.” Over and over again.
Mostly, I also learned just how deeply personal each woman’s experience with breast cancer can be. Sure, there’s a lot of the same terminology, such as mammograms, chemotherapy, mastectomies — but how each woman approached and handled it was entirely on an individual basis. Some had similar first thoughts regarding their families. Some, naturally, worried about their physical appearances. How much of them would change, and what effect would it have on their loved ones — and the women themselves?
What bound all the stories together — for me, anyway — was the absolute determination and courage the ladies displayed throughout their ordeals. They kept living life, even when it meant taking care of the kids or doing their jobs or worrying over their spouses.
They didn’t crater. They didn’t back down. They just flat waded into their battles knowing the outcome wasn’t guaranteed. They went in swinging anyway.
They realized they still had some life to live. Because of their willingness to face everything head-on, they’re still living it.
I’ll always consider sharing their stories a real honor. A part of me wishes I’d been a newspaper guy back when Mom was showing us how to fight. I’d have loved telling her tale.
But I bet she’d be one of the first to reach out to all these women and offer one of those hugs.
If you get the chance to read the upcoming section the newspaper’s publishing on breast cancer survivors, maybe you’ll feel the same way I did about the ladies sharing their stories. I realized I was in the presence of true courage, and I took a lesson in perseverance from each of them. They were down for a short time in their lives, maybe as low as they’d ever felt at the time.
Still, they managed to find a way to give others a lift.
They reminded us all we still have some living to do.
