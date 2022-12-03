We had the talk.
And it went pretty much as I expected.
Mom was not happy and Dad did not even want to come into the kitchen to hear it. Then he walked into the kitchen and right back out.
The talk began covertly by discussing their need to eat better and eat more and progressed into a discussion about planning to get my independent parents some help in their own home or moving to a facility that provides assistance.
They have been married 66 years and continue to live alone. Despite Mom losing her eyesight and now using a walker following her stroke, she and Dad still do their own laundry, manage their medicines and do several other tasks.
What they do not do well is eat or drink. They have a late breakfast and an early dinner. And then a little desert before going to bed.
And many of those meals are shared — a baked potato, a hamburger, an omelet.
Turns out not a lot of food or drink for a very long time leads to not big appetites.
If someone were to look at my parents, it appears as if we are starving them. You can read through both of them. Mom does a happy dance when the scale reads 101 pounds. Most of the time, it does not.
Dad is pulling his belt to notches that don’t exist to keep his jeans up.
Mom’s eyesight has put an end to her cooking — she can’t see the recipes or adjust the temperature of the stove or oven. And Dad mixes up his numbers and words, so if he reads a recipe that calls for a ¼ cup, he might say 1 cup or 4 cups.
But the more we talked about getting someone to come in and help, the more Mom retreated into her own and covering her face. And Dad said he would do whatever she said. But then say he is not leaving his home.
After much talking, they agreed it would be nice to have a warm meal a few times a week for dinner. Some meat and veggies.
So we recruited the help of a local home health agency, and a really nice woman began coming in three times a week to cook a good dinner and give them someone else to talk to and help with other things that might come up.
Yes, it created more issues.
From complaints of too much food to not liking the food to having nothing for her to do.
But the home health nurse is a trooper. She talked Mom into letting her put on her compression socks. Something Dad tried to do but did not know how and only ended up hurting Mom.
Believe it or not, our home health expert knew exactly how to put those socks on Mom so it did not hurt and it was quick and done.
But now, we are in limbo. Other things are beginning to happen with their health, so while we have this stop-gap measure, other needs are quickly approaching.
We have made a trip to the ER at least once a month with Mom for the past six months and spent a few weeks in the hospital with issues caused by dehydration and low sodium.
Yep, it all goes back to nutrition.
A couple of nurses said to me as we age, drinking water and in many cases our appetite seem to naturally decline. And both of my parents are prime examples of that. I fear my Dad thinks he is a camel. He does not think he needs much water at all. He says he is fine.
So here we are. Full circle. Treating our parents more like our children. Not a place I wanted to be.
And yet, really, I am so very blessed. I get to take care of my parents. I get to help them adjust and navigate this phase of their lives.
It’s a wonderful life.
