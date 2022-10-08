The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and several other local agencies were assisting Beaumont police late Friday in finding the suspect in a Beaumont murder who was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart, heading toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, according to chief deputy Mark McLin.

The suspect had not been identified but was described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, who is 6 feet tall and of medium-build body type, wearing a dark colored shirt. The most distinguishable feature is his approximately 1-inch-long dreadlocks.

