The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and several other local agencies were assisting Beaumont police late Friday in finding the suspect in a Beaumont murder who was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart, heading toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, according to chief deputy Mark McLin.
The suspect had not been identified but was described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, who is 6 feet tall and of medium-build body type, wearing a dark colored shirt. The most distinguishable feature is his approximately 1-inch-long dreadlocks.
It was not known late Friday if the suspect was armed, and the sheriff's office did not yet know the details of the Beaumont murder, McLin said. Beaumont police said it was an active investigation and were unable to provide any details Friday night.
“If you see the anything suspicious or see someone matching this description, contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency,” McLin said.
Around 3 p.m., Beaumont police contacted the sheriff’s office requesting help finding the suspect, who was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on U.S. Highway 69 south, McLin said. Huntington police located the car, and the man evaded authorities before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart in the 4110 block of Highway 69 in Lufkin.
The suspect then abandoned the wrecked vehicle and fled on foot behind the business, McLin said.
