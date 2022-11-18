The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country.
To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Angelina-Nacogdoches-San Augustine-Shelby County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5.
“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Lance Jacobs, executive director for Angelina-Nacogdoches-San Augustine-Shelby-Trinity County.
Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023.
Angelina-Nacogdoches-San Augustine-Shelby-Trinity County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.
The nominees up for election in LAA 1, Nacogdoches County, are James W. Dawson Jr., Gary Craig Scott and Steve White.
The nominees up for election in LAA 4, Angelina County, are Charlie B. Caver and Paul E. McCurry.
The nominee up for election in LAA 6, Shelby County, is Howard Allan Spruiell.
The nominee up for election in LAA 9, San Augustine County, is Jack B. Nichols.
Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age,but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.
Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.