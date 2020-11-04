Halloween is over, and we want to thank everyone who came out for the great Halloween Festival at The Stand farmers market on Halloween. Lots of candy, cookies and prizes at the cake walk, duck pond, bowling and other games. DJ Debbie Richardson provided some great music, Splash Kingdom from Nacogdoches was there with some passes and their 2021 schedule.
The American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 had a silent auction that went well, and 100 masks (donated by Angelina County Senior Center) were quickly decorated by some talented little ones. The Wreaths Across America donation jar had a little over $130, which will come close to another 10 wreaths.
Everyone got an American Legion Auxiliary “Safe Halloween” coloring book (donated by McNutt Funeral Home). The Marine Corps League came by for a while and gave Toys for Tots arm bands and little tote bags and had their Toys for Tots truck there for any possible donations.
If you missed it this year, put it on your calendar for next year. Lots of plans already in the works. Check out our Facebook page for some great photos at facebook.com/ALA113LufkinTX.
A special and great big thank you to the Pineywoods Jeep Peeple who held a fundraiser for Wreaths Across America just before the pandemic hit and we finally got together to receive the funds recently. A whopping $2,120. That will bring the total wreaths for 2020 to around 330.
This means more than 700 veteran graves will not get a wreath this year. Because sponsorships have been so low this year, McNutt Funeral Home issued a challenge to all area businesses and individuals to sponsor 10 or more wreaths, and to show your support you will receive a great “America Strong” Wreaths Across America yard sign or challenge coin if you are military and are collecting them.
The annual Angelina County Veterans Day Parade in Huntington will be Saturday, but only a parade, no program this year due to COVID-19. Organizers are asking veterans to hold a sign showing they are a veteran.
We have another event possibly on Nov. 14 with the city of Lufkin. We just do not have all the details as of this writing.
Also, the annual Honor America Night at Abe Martin Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. Although there will be no hot dogs and apple pie this year due to COVID-19, the American Legion Auxiliary will be there distributing memorial poppies to wear and show your support for our wonderful veterans.
Don’t think COVID-19 has stopped our VA&R (Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation) ladies from continuing donations to the VA hospitals. Six ladies have been busy making items for the VA hospital in Temple. Just a few of the items include 400 masks, 227 telemetry bags, 46 lap throws, a few knitted caps and lap throws, and other items.
Since January 2006, “Because We Care” troop support care packages are still going out every month. Please continue to collect toiletries from trips or if you have the Sunday comics, please let us know and we can arrange to get them until the senior center is open again.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues, and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at: legion.org; txlegion.org; alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
