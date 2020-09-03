The Eli Young Band, multi-platinum Texas music hitmakers known for songs like “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” are bringing the live music experience back to Angelina County with Live From Lufkin, a drive-in concert on Oct. 24 at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
“We know a lot of people really miss going out with friends to hear live bands and dance and just have fun,” Taylor Commiato, Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau director, said. “We wanted to give East Texas music fans a chance to have that experience again, safely and responsibly. It will have that big-concert vibe, and everybody gets their own designated area for tailgating. You can bring your own chairs, food and drinks to party and make the experience unique to you.”
The gates will open at 5:30 pm and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Jasper McNeese, Bryan Harkness and Sam Shupak will open.
Each ticket will give access to one vehicle with up to six people and will include a reserved space for parking and a personal tailgate zone. Tickets will average $20 to $33 a person. Tickets go on sale Friday and spaces are limited. To purchase tickets, go to visitlufkin.org.
The Eli Young Band has stayed true to their Texas roots over a storied career, topping the charts with songs like their fourth No. 1 hit, “Love Ain’t,” the platinum “Drunk Last Night,” double-platinum “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and triple-platinum “Crazy Girl.”
They have earned Billboard’s No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year, and earned multiple Grammy, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards nominations. While selling out venues as a headliner from coast-to-coast, the Eli Young Band has toured with Jason Aldean, the Dave Matthews Band, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker.
“Putting on a great concert safely is our top priority,” Brant Lee, director of convention services for the city of Lufkin, said. “In order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff, we’ve got speakers and giant screens that will allow us to maximize social distancing while complying with all local and state regulations.”
Each reserved space will be divided into two areas, one for your vehicle and one for your group to tailgate and enjoy the show. Speakers will be set up throughout the area, and large LED screens will be set up so every group will have a good view of the action on stage. The show also will be broadcast via FM transmitter, so attendees can listen through their vehicle speakers in case of inclement weather.
Concertgoers are not required to wear masks while in their assigned tailgate area, but will be required to wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities. Portable restrooms will be available, and each restroom unit will be equipped with hand sanitizer.
Tickets will be divided between color zones, and spaces will be general admission within the designated zone. Tickets are non-transferrable and can only be scanned once. Each group must arrive in the same vehicle.
Ticket prices for one car/up to six people are:
- Blue section, $200 ($33/person)
- Red section, $175 ($29/person)
- Yellow section, $150 ($25/person)
- Green section, $125 ($20/person)
Buses, large trucks (anything larger than four wheels), jacked-up trucks, recreational vehicles, limousines and other oversized vehicles are not permitted.
Due to local guidelines, commingling between spaces is prohibited. Underage or excessive drinking will not be tolerated. If your party is consuming alcoholic beverages, please plan to have a designated driver.
Check visitlufkin.org and the Lufkin CVB facebook page for information on order-in-advance and pick-up specials at local restaurants, as well as special rates on local hotels when you purchase tickets.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please go to visitlufkin.org.
